Mikel Arteta has praised his Arsenal side for defending from the front and highlighted the improvement as a reason behind an upturn in results.The Gunners lost their first three Premier League games of the campaign but since returning following the international break have secured back-to-back 1-0 victories.While the wins over Norwich and Burnley were narrow ones, Arteta has been impressed with how his forwards have taken on roles to help the team across the pitch.“It’s the whole unit that has to be compact, that has to stay compact at all times,” he said.“The only way to do it is when...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO