CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Microsoft will disable Basic Auth in Exchange Online in October 2022

By Sergiu Gatlan
bleepingcomputer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft announced that Basic Authentication will be turned off for all protocols in all tenants starting October 1st, 2022, to protect millions of Exchange Online users. This announcement comes after the company postponed the removal of Basic Authentication from Exchange Online until the second half of 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

www.bleepingcomputer.com

Comments / 0

Related
gizmochina.com

Microsoft Office 2021 launch date set for October 5

Microsoft Office’s next-gen version is launching for commercial customers today. The Redmond-based company has also promised an October 5 release date for the consumer release of Office 2021. Microsoft has also made the Microsoft Office Long Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) for Windows and macOS available to the general public. For...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Microsoft Exchange will soon block ISO files by default

In order to thwart attempts by threat actors to sneak in malware inside certain files, Microsoft is appending ISO files, along with a couple of others, to the list of file types that won’t be allowed to land in the inbox of Microsoft Exchange users. ISO files are increasingly emerging...
SOFTWARE
thurrott.com

Microsoft is Investigating a Major Exchange Bug

Researchers have discovered an Exchange Autodiscover flaw that can be used to steal Windows users’ credentials. Microsoft says it is investigating. “Autodiscover, a protocol used by Microsoft Exchange for automatic configuration of clients such as Microsoft Outlook, has a design flaw that causes the protocol to ‘leak’ web requests to Autodiscover domains outside of the user’s domain but in the same TLD [top-level domain],” Guardicore’s Amit Serper writes of his firm’s discovery. “This is a severe security issue, since if an attacker can control such domains or has the ability to ‘sniff’ traffic in the same network, they can capture domain credentials in plain text. Moreover, if the attacker has DNS-poisoning capabilities on a large scale (such as a nation-state attacker), they could systematically siphon out leaky passwords through a large-scale DNS poisoning campaign based on these Autodiscover TLDs.”
SOFTWARE
windowsreport.com

Thousands of windows credentials leaked in Microsoft Exchange Autodiscover bug

Don has been writing professionally for over 10 years now, but his passion for the written word started back in his elementary school days. His work has been published on Livebitcoinnews.com, Learnbonds.com, eHow, AskMen.com,... Read more. Security experts have discovered a design flaw in Microsoft Exchange email server. The bug...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Ignite#Online Services#Mfa#Smtp Auth#The Exchange Online Team#The Exchange Server
mobigyaan.com

How to disable online search from Start Menu in Windows 11

Microsoft has revamped its Start Menu and has added several new features and functionalities and one of them is an internet search. Whenever you search for any term in the Start Menu on your Windows computer, it also shows internet results. Now, while it seems like a neat idea, it...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

A serious Microsoft Exchange security flaw is going unaddressed

A design flaw in an integral feature of the Microsoft Exchange email server can be abused to harvest Windows domain and app credentials, according to cybersecurity researchers.. Sharing details about the bug in a blog post, Guardicore researchers note that the issue exists in the Microsoft Autodiscover protocol, which helps...
SOFTWARE
Redmondmag.com

Microsoft Exchange Emergency Mitigation Service Coming Sept. 28

Organizations using Exchange Server will get a new automated emergency mitigation tool after installing Microsoft's September cumulative updates (CUs), the Exchange team announced on Friday. This new tool, called the "Microsoft Exchange Emergency Mitigation service," is an automated Exchange Server component that's expected to arrive with the Sept. 28 cumulative...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Youtube
winbuzzer.com

Microsoft Exchange Vulnerability Allows 100,000 User Credentials to Leak Online

Microsoft Exchange Server has had a tough 2021, with a series of vulnerability exploits endangering users on the platform. It seems the service is facing another new security threat. A security researcher from Guardicore found a major bug in Exchange’s Autodiscover protocol, resulting in nearly 100,000 login names and passwords leaking.
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

Microsoft releases new online safety resource in Filipino

As children and young people head back to school in many places around the world, recent Microsoft research shows that education continues to be critical to making the internet a safer and a more respectful place. Nearly nine out of 10 respondents (88%) said they strongly agreed or agreed with the statement, “We need to educate people better about how to make the digital world safer.”
EDUCATION
howtogeek.com

Microsoft Edge Really Wants to Help You Shop Online

Microsoft is constantly adding new features to Edge. Today, the company announced lots of new stuff coming to its browser, including features designed to help with online shopping and tab groups. Edge’s New Shopping Features. If you click the blue tag in the search bar in Edge, you can instantly...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Microsoft Edge thinks it can dramatically improving online shopping

Since switching to the Chromium engine, the development of Microsoft Edge has accelerated at a great pace. Microsoft has just revealed details of the latest batch of changes and improvements that are coming to its web browser, including great news for anyone who makes use of the internet for shopping and planning travel.
TECHNOLOGY
windowsreport.com

This new Microsoft Exchange server automatically mitigates high-risk bugs

Don has been writing professionally for over 10 years now, but his passion for the written word started back in his elementary school days. His work has been published on Livebitcoinnews.com, Learnbonds.com, eHow, AskMen.com,... Read more. There is a new Microsoft Exchange feature that mitigates high-risk bugs. The update follows...
SOFTWARE
bleepingcomputer.com

Microsoft WPBT flaw lets hackers install rootkits on Windows devices

Security researchers have found a flaw in the Microsoft Windows Platform Binary Table (WPBT) that could be exploited in easy attacks to install rootkits on all Windows computers shipped since 2012. Rootkits are malicious tools threat actors create to evade detection by burying deep into the OS and used to...
SOFTWARE
bleepingcomputer.com

Microsoft: Nobelium hackers backdoor AD FS servers for data theft

Microsoft has discovered new malware used by the Nobelium hacking group to deploy additional payloads and harvest and exfiltrate sensitive info from Active Directory Federation Services (AD FS) servers. Nobelium, the threat actor behind last year's SolarWinds supply-chain attack that led to the compromise of several US federal agencies, is...
SOFTWARE
Paste Magazine

Six New Microsoft Surface Devices Coming Out in October 2021

Microsoft continued the fall tech showcase season last week, unveiling updates to its Surface line of devices as the company prepares for the launch of Windows 11 on Oct. 5. The upgrades ranged from near overhauls to small tweaks, including welcome iterations on accessories that enhance the user experience of the laptops and tablets.
CELL PHONES
winbuzzer.com

Microsoft’s New Windows 11 Media Player Shows Up Online

Microsoft is winding down the days to next week’s full launch of Windows 11. From October 5, the new generation of Windows will begin reaching users worldwide through a staged launch. Microsoft is finalizing the previews of native Windows 11 apps with new design, and that will include a new Media Player for the platform.
SOFTWARE
windowslatest.com

Microsoft prepares Windows 11’s new Store for October launch

Up until today, Windows 11’s Microsoft Store has been in the “preview” or beta stage of development. Ahead of Windows 11’s general availability, Microsoft Store has left beta and the first stable build is now available to all on the Windows Insider program. With Windows 11, Microsoft is reinvigorating its...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy