Fugees Reunite And Perform 'Ready Or Not' For Global Citizen Live

By Ariel King
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fugees reunited onstage for the first time in 15 years to perform their biggest hits, including 'Ready or Not.'

