West, TX

5 Palestinians killed, 2 Israelis injured in West Bank

dallassun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTel Aviv [Israel] September 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Israel's military said Sunday that two soldiers were seriously injured in shootouts with Palestinian gunmen during a West Bank raid in which Israeli forces killed five Palestinians. Five armed Palestinians were killed during the overnight crackdown to arrest suspects affiliated with a Hamas cell,...

Rebel Yell

Slave killed in Mali, several others injured in violence

(Bamako) A young man held in hereditary slavery in western Mali has been killed and six others injured. These facts shed light on the reality of so-called descent slavery, which persists in various regions of Mali despite the official abolition of slavery in 1905. Survival of the capture of individuals from pre-colonization, people or groups are considered to be enslaved to birth, with their condition being hereditary.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Editor at Global Perspectives

Biden Administration says it has "no legal authority to hold Afghans." Now, over 700 have disappeared.

The Biden Administration and Immigration experts have agreed, "Afghans who leave the bases without notice are not breaking U.S. laws, and military officials have no legal authority to hold law-abiding Afghans against their will at any of the eight locations hosting 53,000 Afghans." This is because the administration did not set any boundaries when they decided to bring tens of thousands of refugees into the U.S.
Dutch police asks govt to evacuate Afghan female officers amid Taliban threat

Amsterdam [Netherlands], October 1 (ANI/Xinhua): The Dutch police have urged the country's government to evacuate female police officers from Afghanistan as they are in danger from the Taliban. This comes amid reports coming out of Afghanistan of violations of human rights, especially against women. At least four female police officers...
WORLD
Government
AFP

UN agency for Palestinian refugees needs $800 mn

The UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees announced Friday it was seeking $800 million at a donor conference scheduled for November in Brussels. The funding would allow the agency to keep open the 700 or so schools it managed, catering to 550,000 children, as well as health centers and to provide social welfare to Palestinian refugees and their descendants. 
ADVOCACY
Qatar terms Taliban's decisions on girl education 'very disappointing'

Doha [Qatar], October 1 (ANI): Qatar has termed the Taliban's decisions on girls' education in Afghanistan "very disappointing" and a step backwards and called on the group's leadership to look to Doha for how to run an Islamic system. Taliban, which came into power in August, have imposed several restrictions...
EDUCATION
Afghanistan's neighbours must keep borders open : Afghan women at Austrian Parliament

Vienna [Austria], October 1 (ANI): At least 15 Afghan-Austrian women have visited the Austrian Parliament and put forward various demands including opening borders of neighbouring countries of the war-ravaged country. The Afghan women demanded not to recognise the Taliban and their regime, not to legitimise the Taliban and their regime...
WORLD
Reuters

Trump asks U.S. judge to force Twitter to restart his account

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump asked a federal judge in Florida on Friday to ask Twitter (TWTR.N) to restore his account, which the company removed in January citing a risk of incitement of violence. Trump filed a request for preliminary injunction against Twitter in the U.S....
POTUS
Pakistani Taliban announces 20-day ceasefire in South Waziristan

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 2 (ANI): Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) announced a 20-day ceasefire in South Waziristan on Friday after reaching an agreement with the Pakistan Army to halt all hostilities between the two, a media report said. "Our leaders have asked all fighters to observe a ceasefire from today to October...
CHINA
AFP

US names Al-Qaeda commander killed in Syria

The US military on Friday named the senior Al-Qaeda commander killed in an airstrike in the Idlib region of northwest Syria on September 20 as Salim Abu-Ahmad. In a statement on Friday, Centcom spokesman John Rigsbee said Salim Abu-Ahmad "was responsible for planning, funding, and approving trans-regional Al-Qaeda attacks."
MILITARY
Ethiopia: Decision to expel UN staff could put aid operations at risk

The decision to expel United Nations staff from Ethiopia could affect aid distribution in the war-torn north of the country, where needs and displacement are rising, UN humanitarians said on Friday. Engagement between the UN and the Government continues after the Ethiopian authorities on Thursday declared seven of the organization's...
AFRICA
AFP

US official calls for Pakistan action on militants before visit

A top US official called Friday for Pakistan to take action against all extremist groups ahead of a visit to Islamabad, which has sought reconciliation with militants both at home and in Afghanistan. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will meet on October 7-8 with officials in Pakistan, which has long faced US accusations of playing a double game in Afghanistan where the Taliban swept back to power in August. "We seek a strong partnership with Pakistan on counterterrorism and we expect sustained action against all militant and terrorist groups without distinction," Sherman told reporters. "Both of our countries have suffered terribly from the scourge of terrorism and we look forward to cooperative efforts to eliminate all regional and global terrorist threats," she said from Switzerland, her first stop on a trip that will also take her to India and Uzbekistan.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Tired and afraid, migrants hide in EU border forest

His hands trembling with fear and fatigue, 19-year-old Iraqi Hadi prepared to spend a cold night in the forest in southeast Poland just after crossing the EU border from Belarus. Speaking to AFP on Thursday a few kilometres into Poland, the teenager said he was making the journey for a third time after twice being sent back into Belarus by Polish border guards in recent weeks. One of thousands of migrants -- mostly from the Middle East -- who have crossed or tried to cross the 400-kilometre (249-mile) border since August, Hadi said the guards told him not come back. "They pushed us back and said: 'Don't come back here. Go back to Belarus!" said Hadi, who wore a pink hat with the word "LOVED" on it.
IMMIGRATION
CDS Rawat, US Defence Secretary exchange views on advancing defence ties

Washington [US], October 2 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Thursday (local time) met US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J Austin III and both exchanged views on advancing defence partnership. The two leaders exchanged views on priorities for advancing the US-India defence partnership, including through enhanced cooperation...
MILITARY
US Defence Secretary, Turkish counterpart discuss cooperation on Afghanistan

Washington [US], October 2 (ANI): US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin had a telephonic conversation with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar on Afghanistan and discussed opportunities to strengthen defence ties. Defence Department spokesperson Lt Col Anton Semelroth said in a statement, "Secretary of Defense Lloyd J Austin III spoke by phone...
U.S. POLITICS
Tirumurti meets UNGA President, reassures India's support to 'Presidency Of Hope'

New York [US], October 2 (ANI): Permanent Representative and Ambassador of India to United Nations TS Tirumurti met with the President of the 76th United Nations General Assembly Abdulla Shahid on Friday (local time). Taking on Twitter, Shahid said, "It was good to meet with Permanent Representative of India to...
WORLD

