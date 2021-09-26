Biden Approves Cost Share for Recovery from Hurricanes Ida and Laura
Gov. John Bel Edwards received notice that Pres. Joseph R. Biden has approved his request for an additional 15 days at 100 percent federal funding for Public Assistance Category A, Debris Removal, and Category B, Emergency Protective Measures for both Hurricanes Ida and Laura. In addition, Pres. Biden increased the overall federal cost share to 90 percent for FEMA Public Assistance funding for Hurricane Ida.www.houmatimes.com
Comments / 0