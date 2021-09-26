CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Biden Approves Cost Share for Recovery from Hurricanes Ida and Laura

By STAFF
houmatimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. John Bel Edwards received notice that Pres. Joseph R. Biden has approved his request for an additional 15 days at 100 percent federal funding for Public Assistance Category A, Debris Removal, and Category B, Emergency Protective Measures for both Hurricanes Ida and Laura. In addition, Pres. Biden increased the overall federal cost share to 90 percent for FEMA Public Assistance funding for Hurricane Ida.

www.houmatimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
houmatimes.com

SCPDC opens Hurricane Ida Disaster Recovery Loan applications

On August 29, 2021, upon the impact of Hurricane Ida, a Major Federal Disaster Declaration was declared for the State of Louisiana. As no Federal funds have been allocated as of yet to support small business recovery, South Central Planning is committing to assist small businesses within its regional boundaries, as well as other Louisiana Parishes included in the primary disaster parishes and covered by existing SCPDC loan programs.
LOUISIANA STATE
Times Union

Officials call for FEMA help for homeowners in Hurricane Ida recovery

A month after the remnants of Hurricane Ida passed through and flooded parts of the Hudson Valley, some homeowners are still seeking assistance to help recover from the damage. State and local experts estimate the storm caused more than $140 million in damage to public infrastructure and property throughout the...
ENVIRONMENT
houmatimes.com

Nicholls Fall Enrollment Declines Amid Pandemic, Hurricane Recovery

The Nicholls State University fall enrollment decreased for the first time since 2014 in the wake of Hurricane Ida and a multi-year global pandemic. Nicholls enrolled 6,239 students, according to 14th-day class statistics, an 8 percent drop from Fall 2020. Nicholls President Dr. Jay Clune said he anticipated a drop...
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
houmatimes.com

Commissioner Donelon and Councilmember Branigan Create Resource Centers for Hurricane Ida Relief

The Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) and Kenner Councilman George Branigan are creating two temporary LDI resource centers to help constituents after Hurricane Ida. Trained specialists from LDI’s Office of Consumer Advocacy will help constituents understand their insurance policies, assist them with filing complaints through LDI and answer general insurance questions.
KENNER, LA
houmatimes.com

Shot For 100: Louisiana Offers $100 to Anyone Who Gets COVID Vaccine

Today, Louisiana’s Shot For 100 vaccine incentive program expands beyond college students to include anyone in Louisiana who gets their COVID vaccine. Patients must receive the vaccine at participating community-based sites as listed on ShotFor100.com. Anyone receiving their first shot is eligible and may only participate once. Minors are eligible...
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Nicholls vaccination compliance deadline quickly approaching

In an email to the Nicholls community today, Dr. Jay Clune reminded students of the quickly approaching deadline of October 25, 2021 to have received at least your first Covid-19 vaccine. Students will not be allowed to register for the Spring semester without at least one shot, as the COVID-19 vaccine is now on the schedule of required immunizations for all college students at Louisiana’s four-year public institutions.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy