Biden Approves Cost Share for Recovery from Hurricanes Ida and Laura

In an email to the Nicholls community today, Dr. Jay Clune reminded students of the quickly approaching deadline of October 25, 2021 to have received at least your first Covid-19 vaccine. Students will not be allowed to register for the Spring semester without at least one shot, as the COVID-19 vaccine is now on the schedule of required immunizations for all college students at Louisiana’s four-year public institutions.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 HOURS AGO