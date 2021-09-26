CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Iceland's coalition govt could retain power after election

By EGILL BJARNASON - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 6 days ago

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Iceland’s coalition government appeared likely to continue after voters rallied around the political center in a volatile parliamentary election. The three ruling parties have 37 of the parliament's 63 seats, gaining two from the last election. The center-right Independence Party took the largest share of votes. And there were big gains for the centrist Progressive Party. The two parties formed Iceland’s coalition government before the election together with the Left Green Party led by Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir. The incoming members of parliament were 54% women on Sunday morning with nearly all votes counted. Iceland’s parliament will have a female majority for the first time if the number holds.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
washingtonnewsday.com

Iceland has elected Europe’s first female-majority legislature.

Iceland has elected Europe’s first female-majority legislature. A day after a general election in which the left-right coalition won a strong majority, Iceland became the first country in Europe to have more women than men in parliament on Sunday. Women won 33 of the 63 seats in the Althing parliament,...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

In Iceland's Election, Political Stability Again at Stake

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Icelanders ended voting late on Saturday in an election that could have a messy outcome with a record nine parties likely to enter parliament, making it difficult to find common ground on topics like climate change and healthcare. The North Atlantic island of 371,000 has had a...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Iceland#Govt#Reykjavik#Coalition Government#Ap#Independence Party#Progressive Party#The Left Green Party
IBTimes

Icelanders Go To Polls Fearing A Big 'Unstable' Coalition

Iceland holds legislative elections on Saturday after four years of an unprecedented left-right coalition that has managed to put a lid on a volatile decade of crises and scandals. But with so many political parties vying for power and no one clear coalition option emerging, analysts say it is hard...
WORLD
BBC

Germany election: Coalition talks begin after close election

The polls have closed and Germany's centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) have claimed a narrow victory in the federal election. Now, the complicated process of forming a coalition government begins. SPD leader Olaf Scholz wants to work with the Greens and liberals and says they have a public mandate to do...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
AFP

UK army to deliver petrol from Monday amid fuel crisis: govt

The British army will begin delivering petrol to fuel stations on Monday after fears over tanker driver shortages led to panic buying and forced the government to offer visa waivers to foreign truckers to plug the shortfall. The government has already made a U-turn on tighter post-Brexit immigration policy, offering short-term visa waivers to foreign truckers to help plug the shortfall.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Harvard doctors protest outside Moderna CEO’s home

More than a dozen doctors from Harvard Medical School held a protest outside the home of Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel, urging the company to share its Covid-19 vaccine technology with the rest of the world.The doctors gathered on Wednesday afternoon at the home in Beacon Hill in Boston, Massachusetts in front of a pile of fake human bones. The doctors also criticised President Joe Biden and his administration for not forcing the company to share its technology with other companies on a global scale. They also slammed what they argued was the inadequate size of US commitments to send...
PROTESTS
wcn247.com

German Greens leadership steel party for government

BERLIN (AP) — The leaders of Germany’s environmentalist Green party are urging their members to seize the chance to join the country’s next government. The Greens placed third in Germany’s national election last week with 14.8% of the vote. They are in a strong position to form a governing coalition under the first-placed Social Democrats and the pro-business Free Democratic Party, which came in fourth. A coalition between the Greens, the Free Democrats and outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc is also possible. Merkel’s party placed second in the parliamentary election with 24.1% of the vote, its worst-ever result. One hitch for either coalition is the left-leaning Greens’ long-standing animosity toward the Free Democrats’ free-market ideology.
POLITICS
wcn247.com

US envoy says climate summit can yield 'enormous progress'

MILAN (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry says he thinks “enormous progress” can be made at upcoming U.N. climate talks in Scotland but more governments must come up with concrete commitments in the next 30 days. Kerry on Saturday attended a preparatory meeting in Milan for delegates from around the world to identify where progress can be made before the U.N. Climate Change Conference starts in Glasgow on Oct. 31. The 12-day summit aims to secure more ambitious commitments to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius with a goal of keeping it to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels. The event also is focused on mobilizing financing and protecting vulnerable communities.
MILAN, PA
The Independent

Greek PM views new camp, says migrant smugglers 'crushed'

Greece’s prime minister flew to the eastern Aegean island of Samos Friday to view a new camp for asylum seekers that has replaced the old, squalid facility on the island, and said his government’s policy on migration has “crushed” migrant smuggling networks.Speaking in the remnants of the old camp on the edge of the island’s main town of Vathy, Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he would continue to press European Union countries to come up with a common migration policy that would share responsibility for migrants among the member states.“We will continue to work in order to persuade those European countries...
WORLD
AFP

Blinken seeks to patch up ties on France trip after subs furor

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will promise better communication with France on a trip to Paris next week where officials are still smarting over the cancellation of a massive submarine contract. Blinken will travel to Paris from Monday through Wednesday for a meeting of the OECD club of advanced market economies and also meet French officials, the State Department announced. Blinken will then fly from Paris to Mexico City for his first trip to the US neighbor as secretary of state, which was already announced by the Mexican government. France was infuriated last month when Australia canceled a multibillion-dollar deal for French submarines, saying it would pursue US nuclear versions as tensions rise with China.
U.S. POLITICS
wcn247.com

Philippine leader Duterte announces retirement from politics

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says he is backing out of an announced plan to run for vice president in next year’s elections and will retire from politics after his term ends. Duterte announced the surprise decision Saturday after accompanying his former longtime aide, Sen. Bong Go, who instead filed his own candidacy for the vice presidency at a Commission on Elections center. Philippine presidents are limited by the constitution to a single six-year term and opponents had said they would question the legality of Duterte’s announced vice presidential run before the Supreme Court.Duterte took office in 2016 and launched a crackdown on illegal drugs that left more than 6,000 mostly petty suspects dead.
POLITICS
wcn247.com

Mexico displays pre-Hispanic artifacts recovered from abroad

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two Mexican museums have opened a massive show of 1,525 pre-Hispanic artifacts, more than half of which were recovered from abroad. Mexico has long had a problem with collectors or traffickers taking artifacts out of the country, even though that has been illegal since 1972. But 881 of the sculptures, vessels and other artifacts on display in Mexico City were returned, either voluntarily by foreign collectors or through police seizures abroad. The pieces on display come from pre-Hispanic cultures like the Mayas, Aztecs and Olmecs. They were returned from the United States, Italy, France, Germany and the Netherlands.
AMERICAS
wcn247.com

UN agency for Palestinian refugees has urgent budget crisis

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The head of the U.N. agency helping Palestinian refugees says that his organization is facing an “existential” budget crisis and appealing for urgent funding of $120 million to keep essential education, healthcare and other services running. Philippe Lazzarini was speaking Friday when he said it wasn’t clear for agency officials if they would be able to keep up their "activities in November and December.” There are now 5.7 million Palestinian refugees, including their children and grandchildren, but Lazzarini said UNRWA only helps the 550,000 in school and 2.8 million who have health benefits. Lazzarini said funding has also fallen as a result of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ADVOCACY
wcn247.com

In modest step, Qatar holds its 1st legislative council vote

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatari citizens have voted for the first time in elections for an advisory council. It's a long-delayed step that aims to give people in the autocratic sheikhdom slightly more say over how they’re ruled. The “experiment,” as Qatari officials have described the vote, comes as the 2022 World Cup casts a global spotlight on the hereditarily ruled nation and generates pressure for reform. Qatar first introduced plans for the legislative elections in its 2003 constitution, but authorities repeatedly postponed the vote. Qataris on Saturday headed to the polls to choose two-thirds of the 45-member Shura Council, which drafts laws, approves state budges, debates major issues and provides advice to the ruling emir.
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy