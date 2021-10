There he was, and there it was. Not just Jeremy Corbyn, but the Jeremy Corbyn. The one from the days of yore. His shirt was beige, his suit was brown, his beard was unkempt and he was back on the fringes where he knows he belongs.What you wouldn’t have given to have been there when it happened. When he opened the wardrobe and took down the banished items, his soft eyes no doubt widening a little, like Sweeney Todd rediscovering his razors. How long he had waited. Those years when they’d dressed him up like a functioning adult. How cruel...

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO