What Research About Can Teach You Gallery

Cover picture for the articleOne of the more commonplace and significant roofing services on offer today is that of repairing leaking roofs. Water will do so much harm to property it can cause the rapid decay of wooden building materials, whilst also causing the breakdown of roofing shingles. Leaks must be repaired before serious structural damage occurs that would lead to the failure of a roof. The quicker water reaches the roofing system, the better chance there is of it being absorbed and diverted away from the building’s integrity.

Outside Online

What the Mountains Teach Us About Patience

It sounds like a predictable journey for a brainy young person seeking happiness: a trek in the Swiss Alps to contemplate the works of a great philosopher who found purpose and meaning in the mountains. But as John Kaag discovered, following in the footsteps of a legend, especially in an Alpine environment, can get tricky fast. Kaag dodged a near disaster on his trek, but the adventure was the start of a relationship with the Alps that would bring both exhilaration and darkness into his life as he grew to become a well-known philosopher himself. In this episode, we learn about the experiences behind Kaag’s celebrated book Hiking with Nietzsche and the many challenges he’s overcome along his bumpy path to embracing patience and gratitude.
SCIENCE
Sentinel

What $5 can do for you?

PORT ROYAL — Community Cares $5 Fund (CC5) is a new non-profit organization that will benefit residents of Juniata County. The organization’s mission statement is “To show the power of community, $5 at a time, through charitable kindness that will provide a ‘hand up’ to the hard-working families of Juniata County by assisting with basic needs such as food, heating oil assistance and utility shut-off prevention.”
JUNIATA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Building Materials#Commercial Building#Gallery#Commercial Real Estate
Government Technology

What Did COVID-19 Teach Government About Digital Payments?

Digital payments and prepaid cards took on more work for local and state governments during the pandemic, and agencies that have yet to embrace such methods to distribute funds to residents will likely miss out on significant savings. Those are among the main findings of a new report from the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Robb Report

9 Must-Have Furniture Pieces, According to 3 of the World’s Top Interior Designers

In home design, trends such as conversation pits and waterbeds come and (thankfully) go. Only a select few furnishings endure, and these timeless pieces are sought after by both hard-core collectors and aesthetes looking to punch up their spaces. Three top interior designers share their picks for the sofas, chairs and tables that they’d select for their own homes, no matter the season. Robert Couturier — Robert Couturier Inc. Louis XV Fauteuil chair “This is the first time in the history of furniture that a seat was created for comfort. It is as comfortable today as it was then—its lines are...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Sourcing Journal

Keen Turns Agricultural Waste to Make Chemical Solvent-Free Soles

Keen’s Steve Workman deemed the brand’s new release as “the most significant environmental technology launch” in company history. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
AGRICULTURE

