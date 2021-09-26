CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

After captivity, Nigerian students seek overseas education

By CHINEDU ASADU - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 5 days ago

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — They spent weeks in the captivity of gunmen in forests ringing Nigeria's troubled northwest region before being freed. Now at least 25 students in northwest Kaduna State have sent in applications for scholarships and admission to schools abroad through a local school committee overseeing the application process. Some of the students, parents and teachers spoke with The Associated Press. They complained of trauma and fear of more attacks. Some of the students have already stopped going to school and an opportunity to study abroad might be their last chance of getting an education. More than 10 million children are already out of school in the West African nation.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
pagosasprings.com

Education help for younger students and parents

Effort Aims to Empower and Engage Parents and Caregivers as Partners in their Child’s Education. Colorado Education Initiative (CEI) is excited to announce the launch of FutureReadyFamilies.org, a robust website with proven tools, resources, and strategies to empower parents and caregivers as engaged partners in their child’s education and development.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
US News and World Report

Ten Nigerian Students Kidnapped by Bandits Freed After Ransom Paid

BAUCHI, Nigeria (Reuters) - Ten more students who were kidnapped by gunmen from a school in Nigeria two months ago have been released after ransom was paid, the school administrator said. About 150 students were missing after armed men raided the school in Kaduna state in the northwest in July,...
AFRICA
USC Gamecock

Black and Abroad Gamecocks fosters unique Black student experience overseas

Studying abroad can be an exciting prospect for many college students, but the reality of those experiences for Black and minority students comes with its own set of considerations. Common obstacles in study abroad experiences can include adjusting to a new quality of life, navigating a language barrier or facing...
EDUCATION
leeuniversity.edu

Seven Students From Lee’s Spanish Program Serve Overseas

This summer, Dawson Davis, Eleanor Earles, Jonathan Gebbie, Peyton Laylock, Emma Osko, Megan Rogers, and Andrew Vick, all students from Lee University’s Spanish program, served in various Spanish-speaking countries on missions projects. “Lee’s Spanish department is proud of these students who decided to serve overseas, especially in academic institutions, all...
CLEVELAND, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nigerian#An Education#Captivity#Lagos#Ap#The Associated Press#West African
americanmilitarynews.com

60,000 more Haitian migrants heading to US border, Panama says

Panama’s government estimates another 60,000 Haitians are likely heading to the U.S.-Mexico border, Panama Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes revealed in an interview with Axios this week. Mouynes said she is urging the United States to help enforce a plan organized with other countries in the region, noting that they must...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Harvard doctors protest outside Moderna CEO’s home

More than a dozen doctors from Harvard Medical School held a protest outside the home of Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel, urging the company to share its Covid-19 vaccine technology with the rest of the world.The doctors gathered on Wednesday afternoon at the home in Beacon Hill in Boston, Massachusetts in front of a pile of fake human bones. The doctors also criticised President Joe Biden and his administration for not forcing the company to share its technology with other companies on a global scale. They also slammed what they argued was the inadequate size of US commitments to send...
PROTESTS
Rebel Yell

Slave killed in Mali, several others injured in violence

(Bamako) A young man held in hereditary slavery in western Mali has been killed and six others injured. These facts shed light on the reality of so-called descent slavery, which persists in various regions of Mali despite the official abolition of slavery in 1905. Survival of the capture of individuals from pre-colonization, people or groups are considered to be enslaved to birth, with their condition being hereditary.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Education
Place
Africa
News 8 WROC

School board group asks US for help policing threats

School board members are largely unpaid volunteers, traditionally former educators and parents who step forward to shape school policy, choose a superintendent and review the budget. The current climate has led a growing number to resign or decide against seeking reelection.
EDUCATION
The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

SEPTEMBER 24-30, 2021With celebrations for lockdown restrictions ending in Sweden contrasting with medics dealing with record infection rates in Romania and dramatic scenes in La Palma as a volcano continues to erupt, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa The selection was curated by AP photo editor Fabio Polimeni in Rome.Follow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Independent

Court annuls EU-Morocco deals over Western Sahara policies

The European Union's general court on Wednesday annulled the 27-country bloc's approval of agriculture and fishing agreements that allow Morocco to export goods from Western Sahara The ruling could damage the EU's relationship with Morocco, although the court said the effects of the 2019 agreements would be maintained over a certain period "to preserve the European Union’s external action and legal certainty over its international commitments."The EU is Morocco’s leading trade partner and the biggest foreign investor in the North African kingdom, according to the bloc.The case was brought to the court by the Polisario Front the movement...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: Middle East

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between Sept. 23-29, 2021.This week’s selection includes scenes from across the region, including Shiite pilgrims descending on the holy shrines of Imam Hussein and Imam Abbas for the Arbaeen Shiite festival in Karbala, Iraq. The holiday marks the end of the forty-day mourning period after the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, in the 7th century. In Beirut, mourners buried Ibrahim Harb, 35, who was critically injured in the...
PHOTOGRAPHY
wcn247.com

Mexico to reserve future lithium production for government

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico wants to declare lithium a “strategic mineral” and reserve any future exploration and mining for the government. The changes are contained in a bill that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador sent to congress. The bill also changes the Constitution to give the government control over electricity production and distribution. The Secretary of the Interior said Friday that eight concessions for mining lithium that have already been granted would be respected, as long as they are well on the way to producing the metal, which is used in batteries. He said only one private mining company, apparently a Chinese firm, appears to meet those criteria.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wcn247.com

Aid group: 57 dead as African migrant boat aims for Canaries

MADRID (AP) — A humanitarian aid group that monitors the plight of migrants making dangerous sea voyages to Spain says that 57 people have died trying to reach the Canary Islands from Morocco on a boat. Helena Maleno, founder of nongovernmental organization Walking Borders, tweeted that those on the boat who died Thursday were 28 women, 17 men and 12 children. She provided no further details. Contacted by The Associated Press, neither Spain’s maritime rescue service nor emergency services in the Canary Islands had information. The Atlantic route from the west coast of Africa to Spain’s Canary Islands has become one of the deadliest routes for those desperate to reach Europe.
ADVOCACY
wcn247.com

UN says Ethiopia has no legal right to expel 7 UN officials

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations has informed Ethiopia that it has no legal right to expel seven U.N. officials whom it accused of “meddling” in the country’s affairs. U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said a diplomatic note sent to Ethiopia’s U.N. Mission and conveyed to Ethiopian President Abiy Ahmed during a phone call with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday stated the U.N.’s “longstanding legal position” that the doctrine of declaring someone “persona non grata” -- or unwelcome -- does not apply to U.N. personnel. He said it applies to states, and “we are not a state."
POLITICS
wcn247.com

California to require COVID-19 vaccines for schoolchildren

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California will become the first U.S. state to require COVID-19 vaccinations for children to attend public and private schools in person under a mandate that could effect millions of students. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the coronavirus shot will be added to 10 other immunizations already required for school kids, including those for measles and mumps. The requirement is expected to be phased in next year after the U.S. government grants final approval for vaccinations for various age groups. The mandate eventually will affect more than 6.7 million public and private school students. It also could push other states to follow.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy