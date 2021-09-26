DJ is a top recruit based on POTENTIAL, not polish/readiness

“Big, strong armed quarterback with generational arm strength. Has a big frame but looks lean and is well put together. Has one of the strongest arms in recent memory and has won ‘long ball’ contests with a throw of 80+ yards. Is much more than a big arm. Shows great touch, accuracy to all three levels of the field and greet natural feel for throwing the football. Understands when to take a little off, throws with anticipation and is a plus athlete as well. Has the ability to run zone read and is a very good runner in the open field. Can buy time and is accurate throwing down the field rolling out to his right or his left. Natural leader and a great teammate who is also a potential high round draft pick in Major League Baseball. Can still improve going through progressions and finding secondary receivers as well as escaping pressure. Upside is off the charts. Projects as a impact upper tier Power 5 starter and future early NFL draft pick.”

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO