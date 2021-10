Re: TNET: Clemson President Jim Clements signs big contract extension, named honorary alumnus. Congratulations to President and First Lady Clements on the contract extension. Also congratulations to both of you for your honorary alumni rings! I have had the opportunity to meet with both Jim and Beth over the years at various Clemson Alumni Association sponsored events. I just want to echo how blessed and lucky we are to have the Clements residing in the President's Mansion for at least five more years. Two extremely compassionate and incredible people with so much class!

