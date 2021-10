The No. 11 Florida Gators (3-1, 1-1 SEC) won their 16th of their last 17 games against the Tennessee Volunteers (2-2, 0-1 SEC) Saturday night in The Swamp with a solid 38-14 final score. With the win, Florida made a statement in a few areas and then had some questions that still need to be answered. We talk about 10 areas of strength or problem areas here.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO