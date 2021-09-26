CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Game Balls: Tennessee-Florida

By Jack Foster
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PzFBE_0c8Yu0oB00

Tennessee lost to Florida 38-14 in Week 4 of the college football season. Although the deficit is a sizable one, the Vols were able to display some explosiveness in the first half. Three Vols in particular kept that same energy for the full 60 minutes, earning them game balls.

Offense: Tiyon Evans

Tennessee’s bruiser in the backfield had an impressive Saturday night in all facets of the game. No. 8 finished the night with 11 carries for 50 yards, resting at a pretty 4.5 yards per carry, in addition to three catches for 71 yards and a score. Evans’ touchdown reception was the Vols first score of the night, and it showed the capability from Evans and this Tennessee offense as a whole to make big plays. Evans' touchdown can be seen by clicking here.

Saturday night saw both Tennessee running backs in Tiyon Evans and Jabari Small on the field together for the first time since Week 1, and Small had a productive night as well. However, Evans ability to become more involved in the passing game against Florida along with the long score gives him the game ball on offense.

Defense: Trevon Flowers/Alontae Taylor

One thing that’s been consistent from the Tennessee defense this season is the fact that a defensive back has made an impact all over the field. For the first couple of weeks it was Theo Jackson, and last night it was Trevon Flowers. No. 1 had 15 total tackles against the Gators, as the senior quite possibly had a career night since he started wearing orange and white.

Flowers made the biggest impact consistently over the course of the entire game against Florida, but the defensive game ball will be shared with fellow defensive back Alontae Taylor. The Vols have only forced a turnover against lowly Tennessee Tech, but they were able to add the Gators to that list courtesy of Taylor’s strip in the second quarter.

The play, at the time, could’ve been a big momentum killer for Tennessee, as Florida was going down the field threatening to go up two scores. When a fourth down presented itself for Florida in Tennessee territory, Dan Mullen made the call to go for it. Emory Jones’ pass to Jacob Copeland was good enough to move the chains, but Taylor came in and stripped the ball away from the Gator receiver. The Vols were not able to capitalize on the turnover, but at the time in the game it was a big momentum swing that the Vols needed. Taylor’s game ball performance included six tackles as well, and the senior corner will look to continue to be a leader in this Tennessee defense moving forward.

Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Also follow our graphic design expert and newest addition to the team, Trenton on Twitter by clicking the link. He is the founder of Bond Edits, and he is one of the brightest young names in the game!

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum names his surprising second-best team in SEC West

Paul Finebaum has noticed Auburn’s hot start, with wins over Alabama State by a 62-0 score, and Akron, 60-10. He was asked during his regular weekly visit on “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” on WJOX in Birmingham, Alabama about which team is the second-best team in the SEC West so far this season.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Mullen
The Spun

Tim Tebow Reacts To Urban Meyer’s NFL Performance

Former Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow has weighed in on the team’s struggles early in the 2021 regular season. The Urban Meyer era is not off to a great start in Jacksonville. The Jaguars are 0-2 on the season, getting blown out by Houston in Week 1 and falling to Denver in Week 2.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To What Michael Wilbon Said

During a recent edition of ESPN’s Pardon The Interruption, show co-host Michael Wilbon went off on Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin when asked to make his pick for Saturday’s Alabama-Ole Miss game. Wilbon didn’t take much time to analyze the matchup itself, and instead went with Alabama (the double-digit...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee Tech#Basketball#American Football#Small#Gators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Game Balls MTSU Win

UTSA’s upped their record to 3-0 as they defeated Middle Tennessee 27-13 Saturday night at the Alamodome. InsideRunnerSports hands out our game balls for exceptional performance. OFFENSE: WRs Zakhari Franklin & Joshua Cephus. Wide Receiver Zakhari Franklin continued his monster season by having another big performance in UTSA’s win over...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Florida vs. Tennessee: Prediction, pick, football game odds, spread, live stream, watch online, TV channel

No. 11 Florida will look to get back on the winning track Saturday night when it hosts rival in The Swamp. The Gators are coming off of a heartbreaking 31-29 loss in the same building to top-ranked Alabama -- a game in which the Gators defense played lights out over the final three quarters, holding the mighty Crimson Tide to just 91 rushing yards. That gave Florida's offense a chance to mount a comeback after falling behind 21-3. Though Dan Mullen's team ultimately came up short, it proved it had a formula to compete with the No. 1 team in the nation.
FLORIDA STATE
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
676
Followers
633
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy