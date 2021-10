"I don’t care if we’re playing the New England Patriots, they don’t go in our end zone." "Yeah, I feel like I made a good jump, just going against the defense. Last year being on scout team, going against them every day, if you can’t get better going against them, then something’s wrong. I know if I can do it against them, then I can do it against anybody. That’s really where it’s come from, just them making me better, and everything like that." - McConkey on putting his progress as a player into perspective.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO