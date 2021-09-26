CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Very Divergent Seasons, Sampson, Bote, Lester, and Other Cubs Bullets

bleachernation.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig, big day for the Bears, with Justin Fields making his first NFL start. Obviously the hope is that he just blows the doors off the thing immediately, and the next 15 years are incredible. You may have heard that it’s been a minute since the Bears had a true, long-term, franchise quarterback. But I’m prepared to accept that a rookie getting his first week’s worth of first-team reps in practice, and trying to read, for the first time, NFL defenses that schemed for him, is probably gonna struggle at times. Probably gonna make some eye-popping mistakes to go along with, hopefully, some eye-popping plays.

www.bleachernation.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bleed Cubbie Blue

A look at the Joc Pederson trade in the context of other Cubs deals

I have a number of rather unpopular opinions. One is that a really good way to accurately assess a trade is to honestly assess it as completely and accurately as possible from the start. Assess what the team should realistically expect from who they have acquired. If a team adds a perceived non-entity, and that player ends up reaching MLB, congratulations on that. However, expectations ought to be considered important. Assess the trade early and somewhat often, seeing if the assumptions made were accurate. If a player expected (by virtually everyone) to be a useful piece tumbles precipitously, the trade may have made sense, but didn’t work out. This article will looking at trades and how they can provide opportunities, especially the Joc Pederson trade this past July.
MLB
Chicago Tribune

50 years ago Bill Melton won the AL home run crown. Not even a celebration on Rush Street the night before could stop the Chicago White Sox slugger.

Salvador Perez, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Shohei Ohtani enter the final days of an intriguing home run race reminiscent of another memorable battle 50 years ago. The 1971 American League battle between Chicago White Sox third baseman Bill Melton, Oakland Athletics slugger Reggie Jackson and Detroit Tigers first baseman Norm Cash came down to the final day of the season, but Melton was the only ...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
bleachernation.com

Cubs Still Finding Ways to Make History, Rivas Pros and Cons, I Got Roasted, Javy Kind, and Other Cubs Bullets

I have a really hard time letting a particular type of criticism go, and it’s an admitted character flaw when you’re writing for public consumption and you invite criticism. The specific type goes something like this: commenter or tweeter or facebooker or emailer rips me for making what they perceive to be an obviously stupid point … but I feel like they’ve missed what I actually wrote (and I feel like I made the point clearly). It’s almost impossible to correct the record in those situations, so I’m left stewing in my own juices feeling like I’m getting ripped for something I didn’t actually say. I need to just get over it, but man, I struggle with it.
NFL
chatsports.com

Chicago Cubs face impossible task in evaluating David Ross as manager

Holding a big league managerial gig is quite the accomplishment. After all, just 30 such roles exist throughout Major League Baseball. But the position also comes with plenty of uncertainty and the potential to become a scapegoat – something Chicago Cubs fans have seen many times over in the past.
MLB
numberfire.com

David Bote batting third for Cubs on Sunday

Chicago Cubs infielder David Bote is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Bote will start at second base on Sunday and bat third versus left-hander Eric Lauer and the Brewers. Ian Happ moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Bote for 7.4 FanDuel points on...
MLB
NBC Chicago

Cubs Thrilled for Jon Lester After Lefty Reaches 200 Career Wins

Cubs thrilled for Lester after lefty reaches 200 career wins originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. With the Cubs off Monday night, manager David Ross found himself cheering on perhaps the unlikeliest of teams. “I rooted for the red team yesterday, and that felt really strange,” Ross said of the...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Lester
Person
Adrian Sampson
Person
David Bote
NBC Chicago

Former Cubs Ace Jon Lester Adds 200th Win to Decorated Career

Jon Lester adds 200th career win to decorated career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Former Cubs ace Jon Lester added another accomplishment to his decorated résumé Monday evening with the Cardinals. Lester picked up his 200th career win, the 119th pitcher in MLB history to hit the mark, as...
MLB
South Bend Tribune

SB Cubs close season with win in extra innings

The South Bend Cubs closed out their 2021 season on a high note Sunday. The Cubs rallied to edge a strong Quad Cities team 5-4 in 10 innings at Modern Woodmen Park. South Bend plated a pair of runs in the top of the 10th frame and then held on in the bottom of the inning to claim the win in High A minor league baseball action.
SOUTH BEND, IN
bleachernation.com

Losing to the Brewers is Standard, Wick’s Night, Hoerner’s Return, Boddy Out, and Other Cubs Bullets

The Family is doing pictures today, so I am gonna have to gussy myself up shortly. TIME FOR MY FINEST T-SHIRT AND GYM SHORTS!. • The Cubs have now lost 10 straight against the Brewers, many of them falling into the “OOF” category like last night’s blown lead. Ten games is almost the entire difference between the Brewers and the second place Cardinals in the Central. Playing the Brewers has not been great for the Cubs this year. Or in recent years.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Cubs#Cardinals
chatsports.com

What should the Cubs do with David Bote?

David Bote is a polarizing figure among most Cubs fans. No, let me amend that. David Bote is disliked by many Cubs fans because the team has him under long-term contract and he hasn’t produced in 2021. Let’s look at the facts. I used the photo of Bote at the...
MLB
bleachernation.com

The Cubs Had Three of the Top Six Prospects in the Arizona Complex League

Although we all knew the Cubs had a load of really good prospects down in Arizona this year, it’s hard to know how good they are relative to league-wide perception unless you’re getting some third-party data points. So for the Arizona Complex League, specifically, I was very happy to see Baseball America bust out its top prospects list this week.
MLB
Bleed Cubbie Blue

An update on Javier Báez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and other former Cubs

With two weeks remaining in the 2021 regular season, again the only one of the “Big Three” — Javier Báez, Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo — who appears guaranteed of a postseason spot is Bryant. Here’s how those three, and some other former Cubs, did over the past week. Javier...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
NFL
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Jon Lester reaches an incredible milestone

Jon Lester is one of the most important players in the history of the Chicago Cubs. He is one of the first people to realize that they were building something special so he signed with them when he became a free agent. He then was one of two aces on a staff that led them to a World Series championship in 2016. There was a lot of success during his time with the Cubs.
MLB
numberfire.com

Cubs' David Bote resting on Tuesday

Chicago Cubs utility-man David Bote is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Minnesota Twins. Bote will receive a breather after Matt Duffy was shifted to second base, Patrick Wisdom was moved to third, and Alfonso Rivas was named Tuesday's left fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 210 batted balls this...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy