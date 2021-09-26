CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Seahawks vs. Vikings 2021 game day info: TV, radio, streaming options

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Seattle Seahawks are back in action today, visiting the Minnesota Vikings.

Here is all the info on how to listen, watch on TV or stream the game online.

Regular season Week 3

Seattle Seahawks (1-1) vs, Minnesota Vikings (0-2)

When

Sunday, Sept. 26, 1:25 p.m. PT

Where

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Watch

The game will be broadcast on Fox in the blue area on the map below.

via 506sports

Broadcasters

Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

Streaming

Stream on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Radio

The team’s home radio stations are and ESPN 710 AM and KIRO 97.3 FM. You can find more local affiliates here.

Referee assignment

Clay Martin

History

Seattle has been crushing Minnesota in this series in recent years. Since Russell Wilson was drafted, these teams have met seven times and Seattle’s taken all seven of them. The most recent was a one-point Monday-night victory last season in October. The Seahawks are 13-5 against the Vikings all-time.

Odds

The latest odds at Tipico Sportsbook has Seattle favored at -2.5.

