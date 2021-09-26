Gunnar Holmberg’s career day against Kansas helps hide Duke football’s defensive liabilities

The Blue Devils were favored to beat the Jayhawks by 16 and ended up walking away with a 19-point victory. But it should not have been nearly that close. Coming into the Saturday afternoon matchup, there was very little to note about the Kansas offense. Through three games this season, it was averaging just over 15 points a game and had lost its most recent contest by a score of 45-7 to Baylor. In that same game, the Jayhawks had only put up 166 yards of total offense and eight first downs. Kansas starting quarterback Jason Bean had fewer passing yards than Baylor had offensive plays—57 and 69, respectively.