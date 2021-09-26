CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Mel Tucker said following Michigan State's thrilling overtime win over Nebraska

By Michael Hanich
saturdaytradition.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nebraska Cornhuskers gave the No. 20 Michigan State a tougher fight than they anticipated at home. On Saturday, Nebraska led 20-13 late in the fourth quarter until Jaylen Reed returned a 62-yard punt return for a Spartans touchdown. This eventually forced the game into overtime, where Michigan State kicker kicked a 21-yard field goal to seal the game for the Spartans 23-20 in overtime.

