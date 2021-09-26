Is Dalvin Cook Playing in Week 3? (Fantasy Football Injury Updates)

By now, you have probably heard about the passing of our head Fantasy Pros analyst Mike Tagliere. It’s not an exaggeration to say I wouldn’t be writing this series without him. He vouched for me when I applied for an assignment with Fantasy Pros when he didn’t have to. I certainly didn’t have the Twitter following or name recognition he did but we were friends and he liked helping his friends. He also loved nothing more than to help all of you reading this. His passion shone through in his articles here and will be missed terribly. If you’re so inclined, you can donate to his family here to help them get through this time: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-the-tagliere-family.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO