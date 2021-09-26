CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Is Dalvin Cook Playing in Week 3? (Fantasy Football Injury Updates)

fantasypros.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDalvin Cook continues to be one of the best running backs in real and fantasy football. One of the few remaining workhorse backs, Cook has carried the ball at least 20 times in each of the team’s first two games. However, in last weekend’s shootout against the Cardinals, Cook’s heavy usage resulted in an ankle injury. This ailment has sidelined him so far this week. So, is Cook going to suit up Week 3 against the Seahawks? Here’s the latest.

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

Related
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Dalvin Cook, Darrell Henderson, Diontae Johnson (2021 Fantasy Football)

It would be nice to have a short list of injuries each week of the season, but Week 2 was littered with unfortunate injuries across the NFL. Multiple quarterbacks sustained injuries that could sideline them for a specific amount of time on Sunday. Besides a few starting quarterbacks, other notable names are banged up following the riveting action in the NFL in Week 2. Let’s look at the new injuries we saw in Week 2 and how we should manage these injuries in fantasy football.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Christian McCaffrey, JuJu Smith-Schuster, A.J. Brown (2021 Fantasy Football)

It was another exciting week of action in the NFL in Week 3, with plenty of anticipated matchups taking place across the league. While memorable moments were happening, there were, unfortunately, injuries that occurred to notable players in the NFL. Whenever injuries do happen to take place, it’s up to us to keep track of each player’s status to stay on top of things in the fantasy football side of the spectrum. Amid all of the injuries we saw from Thursday through Sunday, here are the players who went down with ailments in Week 3 and how we should handle their situations in fantasy football.
NFL
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Today: Injury updates for Dalvin Cook, DeAndre Hopkins, and more

We've got some pretty significant injuries to keep an eye on for Week 3, and the Fantasy Football Today team is here to help make sure you've got your best lineup locked in this morning. Adam Aizer and Heath Cummings updated you on the latest news and answered some start/sit questions on this morning's FFT podcast, and Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath are on CBS Sports HQ live right now until kickoff to answer your questions and keep you updated on all of the news you need to know on the FFT live show.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 4 injuries: Bengals' Tee Higgins, Jessie Bates out Thursday vs. Jaguars; Dalvin Cook returns

Injuries are beginning to mount as we continue to push forward through the regular season. Some teams are dealing with quarterback injuries such as the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears, while others have problems on defense. Below, we will examine all midweek injury reports around the NFL, and provide the final injury report for "Thursday Night Football." If you are wondering about a player's status in Week 4, this is the place to be.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Mike Zimmer
Person
Adam Schefter
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Josh Jacobs, Dalvin Cook, Darrell Henderson, more affecting Week 4 start 'em, sit 'em calls

Running backs Josh Jacobs, Dalvin Cook. Darrell Henderson, and Elijah Mitchell figure to be "questionable" heading into their Week 4 matchups. Some of them are in better spots than others, but any of them being ruled out will affect Week 4 fantasy RB rankings and start 'em, sit 'em decisions. We have the latest news on each player and which handcuff RBs will benefit from their absences. As always, these are fluid situations, so check back for updates.
NFL
chatsports.com

Minnesota Vikings: Dalvin Cook injury history and updates

How many different injuries has Dalvin Cook dealt with since he began his career with the Minnesota Vikings in 2017?. Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has never been one to shy away from contact. So Cook getting banged up is just something that is expected whenever he steps out on the field.
NFL
Yardbarker

Vikings plan to play Dalvin Cook vs. Seahawks despite ankle injury

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook suffered a "little" right ankle sprain in last Sunday's 34-33 loss at the Arizona Cardinals that dropped Minnesota to 0-2 on the season. Some understandably predicted and maybe even expected Alexander Mattison would get the nod as Vikings RB1 for the Week 3 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, but Vikings coach Mike Zimmer told reporters Wednesday he's planning as if Cook will be good to go by the final Sunday of September.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy RB Injury Report Week 4: Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook, and Darrell Henderson

Nothing can derail a potentially successful fantasy football season quicker than injuries, especially those that come to the ever-so-critical running back position. As we head into Week 4, several RBs find themselves on the injury report. Therefore, fantasy managers need to pay close attention to any RB injury updates and reports as kickoffs draw close.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football#Cardinals#Nfl News Desk#Schefter Espn#Nfl Network#Td
fantasypros.com

Running Back Handcuff Report: Week 4 (2021 Fantasy Football)

Week 3 in the NFL was a tough one to figure out. You’ve got James Conner scoring two touchdowns, Nyheim Hines out-snapping Jonathan Taylor, and Peyton Barber racking up 26 touches. The bankable production at the running back position got a little more difficult with Christian McCaffery joining Dalvin Cook...
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Dalvin Cook Suffers Injury On Sunday

Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook went down with an apparent injury during Sunday afternoon’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. Cook, a two-time Pro Bowler, went down with an apparent injury in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. The former Florida State star was down on...
NFL
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Week 4 running back rankings: Where do Dalvin Cook, Darrell Henderson fit in their returns?

I'm just going to be honest up at the top: I'm not at all sure what to expect from the running back position in Week 4 of the Fantasy Football season. I entered the week with 16 running backs I felt pretty confident about starting, and the math obviously doesn't add up to that being enough for your standard 12-team league. And that was before I went from projecting Sony Michel to dominate carries for the Rams to Darrell Henderson working in more of a committee in his expected return from a rib injury.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
talesbuzz.com

Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 3: Handcuffs for Darrell Henderson, Dalvin Cook among top free agent pickups

You know it’s a boring pickup period when handcuff RBs who are still handcuffs (Tony Pollard, Cordarrelle Patterson) and mid-tier QBs (Derek Carr, Justin Fields, Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Darnold) are the most exciting names, but that’s what we’re working with for the top Week 3 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds. Sure, there are some legit WR breakouts (Rondale Moore, Sterling Shepard, Henry Ruggs III, Quintez Cephus) and potential new starting backs (Sony Michel, Alexander Mattison), but for the most part, we’re dealing with free agents to target after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday mornings in ESPN and Yahoo leagues.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 3 final injury report: T.J. Watt downgraded to out; Dalvin Cook, DeAndre Hopkins questionable

Week 3 of the 2021 NFL regular season kicked off on Thursday night, as the Carolina Panthers defeated the Houston Texans 24-9. While they won their third straight game, the Panthers also suffered a couple of significant losses, as star running back Christian McCaffrey suffered a hamstring injury that will sideline him for a few weeks while first-round pick cornerback Jaycee Horn broke three bones in his foot.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 3 Injury Report: Dalvin Cook, DeAndre Hopkins, Diontae Johnson headline prominent list

We're set for a big Week 3 slate that features the heftiest injury report of the young season yet. As is often the case after a couple of games are in the books, some prominent names have begun to suffer some bumps and bruises, with the quarterback and running back positions featuring some particularly important Fantasy assets among the walking wounded this week. The news is hopeful for some and very murky on others, so without further ado, let's dive into the latest as of early Sunday morning:
NFL
fantasypros.com

Week 3 Running Back Snap Count Analysis (2021 Fantasy Football)

By now, you have probably heard about the passing of our head Fantasy Pros analyst Mike Tagliere. It’s not an exaggeration to say I wouldn’t be writing this series without him. He vouched for me when I applied for an assignment with Fantasy Pros when he didn’t have to. I certainly didn’t have the Twitter following or name recognition he did but we were friends and he liked helping his friends. He also loved nothing more than to help all of you reading this. His passion shone through in his articles here and will be missed terribly. If you’re so inclined, you can donate to his family here to help them get through this time: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-the-tagliere-family.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy