How to Watch Georgia at LSU in NCAA Women's Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

By Justin Carter
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo. 5 LSU (8-1-0) looks to get back to its winning ways as it hosts Georgia (7-2-1) in an SEC battle. Live stream Georgia vs. LSU on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!. The Tigers got off to a strong start, which included victories over ranked teams South Florida, UCF and Arizona State, before falling 2-0 to Ole Miss . It was the first time that LSU had been shut out in a game since an overtime tie against Auburn back in February. LSU is seventh in Division I in goals per game at 3.5.

