The Indianapolis Colts hit the road this week to take on a division rival in the Tennessee Titans. Indy is facing a bit of a quarterback issue, as Carson Wentz is dealing with two sprained ankles. He returned to practice on Friday and is listed as questionable. If he does not play, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Indy could use two quarterbacks in Brett Hundley and Jacob Eason. However, at this point it seems like Wentz is on track to play.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO