Blue Jays' Semien: 'I still see myself as a shortstop'

By Tom Ruminski
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarcus Semien still views himself as a shortstop despite his historical campaign as the Toronto Blue Jays starting second baseman. "That's great," Semien said Saturday when asked about matching the MLB single-season record for homers by a second baseman, according to Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith. "I still see myself as a shortstop. I've been playing the position for so long. Now I go over there to second, and I'm hitting more home runs, so it's all good. I've never had my name in any record book, so it's really cool."

abc17news.com

Semien’s 40th homer lifts Blue Jays back into playoff spot

TORONTO (AP) — Marcus Semien became the fifth second baseman to hit 40 home runs in a season, and the Toronto Blue Jays moved back into a playoff position by beating the Minnesota Twins 6-2. Teoscar Hernández hit a three-run homer, and Bo Bichette had three hits and two RBIs as the Blue Jays rebounded from a 7-3 loss and improved to a big league-best 14-3 in September. Toronto moved a half-game ahead of the New York Yankees for the second AL wild-card berth, one game behind Boston. Steven Matz (won his fourth straight decision, allowing two runs in 5 2/3 innings.
MLB
abc17news.com

LEADING OFF: Rays see what’s in the cards with Blue Jays

Kevin Kiermaier is playing for keeps — and the Toronto Blue Jays may not be too keen on what he’s keeping. The veteran Rays outfielder scooped up a data card that fell out of Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk’s wristband during Tampa Bay’s 6-4 victory Monday night and has refused to give it back to the playoff-contending Blue Jays. Kiermaier was called out sliding into home during the sixth inning and saw a strip of paper lying next to him after the play. He took it back to Tampa Bay’s dugout. Sportsnet reported Toronto sent a bat boy to the Rays dugout to ask for the card. AL East-leading Tampa Bay didn’t send back the card, which likely included information about the Blue Jays’ plans to pitch to the Rays’ hitters.
MLB
chatsports.com

Blue Jays: More to re-signing Marcus Semien than meets the eye

The Blue Jays are going to be one of many teams vying for Marcus Semien‘s services during the offseason, and it’s possible that there’s more urgency than we may realize. I say that because like many of you, I’ve already put a fair bit of thought into what the Blue Jays should do when some of their stars become free agents this winter, and that list includes a legitimate MVP candidate in Semien, and arguably the current leader in the Cy Young race in Robbie Ray. It’s going to be very difficult to re-sign them both, especially when you consider that Jose Berrios and Teoscar Hernandez will need extensions sooner than later, and the same eventually goes for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
NFL
Marcus Semien
Bo Bichette
Derrick

Semien helps Blue Jays move past Yanks to playoff position

TORONTO (AP) — Marcus Semien became the fifth second baseman to hit 40 home runs in a season, and the Toronto Blue Jays moved back into a playoff position by beating the Minnesota Twins 6-2 Saturday. Teoscar Hernández hit a three-run homer, Bo Bichette had three hits and two RBIs...
MLB
Yardbarker

Semien Ties Home Run Record; Springer Breaks Slump in Blue Jays' Win

Only Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has worn Toronto's home run jacket more than Marcus Semien this season, yet when the Blue Jays' second baseman donned the coat in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Twins, he made history. In the fifth inning, Semien blasted his 43rd home run of the season—a 407-foot...
MLB
#Shortstop#Blue Jays#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Oakland Athletics#Al Mvp#The Blue Jays#The All Star
drgnews.com

Blue Jays Batter Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Teoscar Hernández, Marcus Semien and George Springer homered, and the Toronto Blue Jays held their position in the playoff chase by beating the Minnesota Twins 6-1 Saturday night. Robbie Ray (13-6) scattered three hits in six innings as the Blue Jays ended a three-game slide. Toronto stayed...
MLB
Duluth News Tribune

Marcus Semien hits No. 43 in Jays’ win over Twins

Marcus Semien tied the single-season home run record for second basemen with his 43rd as the Toronto Blue Jays snapped a three-game losing streak with a 6-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night in Minneapolis. Jays starter Robbie Ray allowed three hits over six innings while picking up...
MLB
Yardbarker

Blue Jays Should Still Be Able To Snag A Playoff Spot

The Toronto Blue Jays aren’t currently positioned to make the 2021 MLB postseason, but that could change over the next week. The team is currently one game back of the Boston Red Sox for the second Wild Card spot and two games back of the New York Yankees for the top Wild Card spot.
MLB
Toronto Blue Jays
MLB
Baseball
Sports
Yardbarker

Bannon: Be All-In On These Blue Jays

It's easy to look forward — how many wins until 92? Can the O's steal a few more from the Red Sox? Will the free agents be back next year?. It's also easy to look back — the walk-off walks, bullpen blowups, and bounces that could've nudged the win total higher.
NFL
FanSided

Blue Jays: Don’t read too much into Marcus Semien’s recent comments

Marcus Semien made some recent comments about playing shortstop that had Blue Jays fans raising their eyebrows, but there really shouldn’t be a lot of concern about that. First and foremost, Semien hit the nail on the head during a pre-game interview with Sportsnet’s Arash Madani on Sunday, saying “now isn’t the time to be talking about that”. Madani had asked the star second baseman if he would prioritize playing his old position when he becomes a free agent again this winter, and not surprisingly Semien wasn’t going to take the bait with a week left in the current regular season. There will be time for that conversation later.
MLB
chatsports.com

Blue Jays' Marcus Semien Ties MLB Single-Season Record for Most HRs by 2B

Toronto Blue Jays star Marcus Semien hit his 43rd home run of the season Saturday night, tying the MLB record for the most home runs by a second baseman in a single season. Most single-season HR by a 2B in @MLB HISTORY: T1) Marcus Semien - 43 (2021) ud83eudd2f T1) Davey Johnson - 43 (1973) https://t.co/RKVEUs4ZXd.
MLB
uticaphoenix.net

Jays’ Semien sets HR record for primary 2B

TORONTO — Blue Jays slugger Marcus Semien set a record for home runs by a primary second baseman when he hit his 44th of the season Wednesday against Yankees ace Gerrit Cole in a critical 6-5 victory. Semien’s homer, a two-run drive into the left field bullpen, broke a tie...
MLB

