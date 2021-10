The Hawks are making their first year a keeper, currently challenging for the MHC lead.They're making some noise over at Nelson. "They," in this case, are the members of the first-year Nelson volleyball team at the new Happy Valley high school. And as for the noise, the Hawks have practically shouted their arrival in Mt. Hood Conference play, racing out to a 9-1 league record, giving conference-leading Central Catholic a run for its money. Nelson proved itself again on Thursday, Sept. 30, coming back from a slow start to accelerate past Sandy 25-21, 25-10 and 25-13 at Nelson High School....

SANDY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO