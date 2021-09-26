Red Arrow: On alert

Is Oregon’s Van Duzer Corridor haunted? Does this stretch of Hwy. 18 near Lincoln City have its own Area 51? Locals talk about a secret government facility in the coast range, one with dark winding roads leading up to nothing but a huge fence. Individuals are said to appear and disappear on the road, and one person insists that his car was “taken over” and began to drive by itself (this would be years before Tesla automated-driving was a thing). Bigfoot has been rumored to hang out here too, although his legend pales in comparison to some of the other creepy stories surrounding Hwy 18.

OREGON STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO