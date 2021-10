Lancome Luxe (238) L’Absolu Rouge Hydrating Lipstick ($32.00 for 0.14 oz.) is a soft brown base with lighter, copper pearl that gave it a more metallic sheen. It had semi-sheer to medium color coverage, though it was labeled as a Cream and not a Sheer finish, so I was surprised by the lack of opacity. It felt more more like a sheer finish; it had more slip, wasn’t as thin or as tacky in feel, and the coverage had some translucency to it.

