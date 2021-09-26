WNBA Names Lynx’s Sylvia Fowles Defensive Player Of The Year

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After being named Defensive Player of the Year by the Associated Press earlier this week, the Lynx’s Sylvia Fowles has earned the same honor from the WNBA.

The league made the announcement Sunday morning, also noting that Fowles was named to the All-WNBA Defensive First Team.

It’s the fourth time Fowles has won Defensive Player of the Year.

The 35-year-old center averaged 10.1 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game this year, all good for second in the WNBA. She’s the only player in league history to finish in the top two in all three stats.

The Lynx begin their playoff run at home against the Chicago Sky at 4 p.m. Sunday.

