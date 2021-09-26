CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bloomington, IL

Pieces from Our Past: German tinsmith made home, family treasures in Bloomington

Pantagraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many years the neighborhoods on Bloomington’s west side were home to skilled workers who plied their skills at the nearby Chicago & Alton Railroad Shops. These working-class neighborhoods were filled with German, Irish, Swedish, and Italian immigrants who labored at the shops to make a respectful living and support their families with the hope that their efforts would result in a better life for themselves and their children.

pantagraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
CBS News

Women’s soccer coach fired over abuse allegations

Paul Riley, a prominent women's soccer coach, has been accused of sexual misconduct, which he denies. The allegations and the National Women's Soccer League's handling of them have sparked outrage among top players, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. Dana Jacobson reports.
SOCCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mclean County, IL
Society
City
Joy, IL
Local
Illinois Society
Bloomington, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
City
Bloomington, IL
State
Maryland State
City
West Chicago, IL
County
Mclean County, IL
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Unrest#Tinsmith#Coffee Pot#German#Irish#Swedish#Italian
CNN

House passes 30-day extension for highway funding

(CNN) — The House of Representatives on Friday night passed a resolution extending funding for the Highway Trust Fund for 30 days, hours after funding for the program had lapsed at midnight. The resolution now goes to the Senate, which has adjourned for the night, and will gavel back in...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy