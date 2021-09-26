Pieces from Our Past: German tinsmith made home, family treasures in Bloomington
For many years the neighborhoods on Bloomington’s west side were home to skilled workers who plied their skills at the nearby Chicago & Alton Railroad Shops. These working-class neighborhoods were filled with German, Irish, Swedish, and Italian immigrants who labored at the shops to make a respectful living and support their families with the hope that their efforts would result in a better life for themselves and their children.pantagraph.com
Comments / 0