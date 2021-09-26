RedsXtra: The evolution of batting practice has benefitted the Cincinnati Reds
Nick Castellanos is often one of the first Cincinnati Reds players to take batting practice before each game with third-base coach J.R. House throwing in front of the mound. What makes it unique are the days when Castellanos whiffs at a pitch from House. It’s rare to see hitters swing-and-miss during traditional batting practice, but these are the times when Castellanos and House are just having fun competing against each other.www.dispatch.com
Comments / 0