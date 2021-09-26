CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

RedsXtra: The evolution of batting practice has benefitted the Cincinnati Reds

Columbus Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNick Castellanos is often one of the first Cincinnati Reds players to take batting practice before each game with third-base coach J.R. House throwing in front of the mound. What makes it unique are the days when Castellanos whiffs at a pitch from House. It’s rare to see hitters swing-and-miss during traditional batting practice, but these are the times when Castellanos and House are just having fun competing against each other.

www.dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
redlegnation.com

Cincinnati Reds part ways with Kyle Boddy, C.J. Gillman

The Cincinnati Reds farm system has some rather big openings all of a sudden. This morning the feel good story going around was that Reds hitting coordinator C.J. Gillman drove with Jesse Winker from Memphis to Cincinnati last night so that Winker could be ready to go for the game on Friday night with the Dodgers. By 1st pitch of the game Gillman was no longer employed by the organization. And he wasn’t the only one. Director of Pitching Kyle Boddy also is no longer an employee of the organization. Both announced that “they have parted ways” with the organization. It is interesting to read what both wrote in their statements.
MLB
echo-pilot.com

Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati Reds odds, picks and prediction

The Cincinnati Reds (77-71) host the Los Angeles Dodgers (94-54) for the second of their three-game series Saturday at Great American Ball Park. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze the lines around the Dodgers vs. Reds odds with MLB picks and predictions. Cincy won the series...
MLB
On3.com

KSReds: Cincinnati Reds Fall to Three Games Behind in Wild Card

The Cincinnati Reds have now lost eight straight series. It gets more and more frustrating to write that same intro as the losses pile up. Since sweeping the Miami Marlins in a four-game series on August 22nd, the Reds have gone just 8-16. In that span, they haven’t won more than two games in a row and have seen their season-best record of 69-57 fall to 77-73.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Cueto
Red Reporter

Reds leave entire city of Cincinnati on base, fall 6-2 to Pirates

It was an incredibly frustrating night in a rainy Cincinnati. The Reds squandered a ton of chances and once again lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Reds trailed by 1 run all the way up until the 7th, so the 6-2 final doesn’t really do it justice on how many times they could have taken the lead and put this one away tonight.
MLB
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates Blow 5-0 Lead in Loss Against the Cincinnati Reds

Monday night the Pittsburgh Pirates jumped out to a 5-0 lead against the Cincinnati Reds but it was not enough as the team failed to hold onto the big lead in a 9-5 loss. Coming down the stretch of the 2021 MLB season the Pittsburgh Pirates are playing their best baseball of the season. Entering play on Monday the Pirates were 6-2-1 in their last 9 series played with an overall record of 14-14 in their last 28 games played.
MLB
redlegnation.com

Report: Cincinnati Reds call up Dauri Moreta

Early on Wednesday morning, just after 12:40am, Héctor Gómez of Z101 Digital in the Dominican Republic reported that the Cincinnati Reds had called up right-handed reliever Dauri Moreta from Triple-A Louisville. Update: The move is now official. The team has designated reliever R.J. Alaniz for assignment. If you’ve been following...
MLB
FanSided

Cincinnati Reds made big mistake with Asdrubal Cabrera signing

When the Cincinnati Reds acquired infielder Asdrubal Cabrera on waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks on August 27, they were hoping he would inject some life into their offense. However, he has done just the opposite. Prior to being placed on waivers by the last-place Diamondbacks, the 35-year-old Cabrera was batting...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cincinnati Reds#Evolution#Batting Average#House
chatsports.com

How one walk changed the Cincinnati Reds momentum in a win over the Pirates

Cincinnati Reds, Pittsburgh Pirates, India, Eugenio Suárez, List of Silver Slugger Award winners at second base, Joey Votto, List of Silver Slugger Award winners at first base, Kyle Farmer, David Bell, Nicholas Castellanos. When the Cincinnati Reds were trailing by five runs with two outs in the bottom of the...
MLB
Columbus Dispatch

Series Wrap: How the Cincinnati Reds slid into an eight-series losing streak

When the Cincinnati Reds traveled to Milwaukee for their final series against the Brewers on Aug. 23, they had a one-game edge in the wild-card race and their last chance to make the division competitive. It’s been all downhill since then. The Reds have dropped eight consecutive series, fell three...
MLB
federalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals’ lineup for 1st of 4 with the Cincinnati Reds

Juan Soto went 3 for 3 with a double, home run, walk, single, and intentional base on balls in his five plate appearances in the series finale with the Miami Marlins in loanDepot park. Soto finished the night ranked first in the NL in AVG (.321), OBP (.466), and walks...
MLB
Red Reporter

The Cincinnati Reds lost another baseball game

The Washington Nationals are a last-place baseball team with one otherworldly offensive talent on their roster and, for now, a lot of fodder. Naturally, that meant the Cincinnati Reds chose to challenge said otherworldly offensive talent, and it burned them in the latest in a long, long line of late-season burns.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Columbus Dispatch

Here's what it will take for the Cincinnati Reds to make the playoffs

With two weeks remaining in the regular season, the Cincinnati Reds are four back in the loss column behind the St. Louis Cardinals for the final National League wild-card spot. Not only do the Reds need to start sweeping series with 11 games remaining, but they'll need help from the...
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Mookie Betts Gives Bat to a Reds Fan in Awesome Moment

Needless to say, Dodgers superstar outfielder Mookie Betts has been a consummate professional ever since arriving to the big leagues in 2014. Those who have competed with him and against him throughout his decorated career will argue that Betts is the exemplary leader that organizations demand in the clubhouse. But...
MLB
chatsports.com

Cincinnati Reds drop further in wild-card race with loss to Washington Nationals

The Cincinnati Reds haven’t been mathematically eliminated from the postseason, but they didn’t look like a team in a playoff race against the Washington Nationals on Thursday. Facing another last-place team, the Reds were shut down by left-hander Patrick Corbin in a 3-2 loss at Great American Ball Park. The...
MLB
Columbus Dispatch

RedsXtra: How Kyle Farmer became the lasting player in the Reds-Dodgers blockbuster trade

When the Cincinnati Reds completed their seven-player trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Dec. 21, 2018, Kyle Farmer was the one name who didn’t appear in the headlines. Yasiel Puig was one of the bigger names in the sport for his aggressive style of play. Matt Kemp was a three-time All-Star and finished runner-up in the National League MVP voting in 2011. Left-hander Alex Wood, an All-Star in 2017, was considered the centerpiece of the trade because the Reds needed to improve their rotation.
MLB
redsminorleagues.com

Cincinnati Reds instructional league roster and info

The Cincinnati Reds will begin instructional league out in Goodyear, Arizona at the Reds complex later today. Players arrive for intake today and will have their first on-field workouts on Tuesday and Wednesday before games begin on Thursday. The Cincinnati Reds 2021 Instructional League roster. Starting Pitchers Throws Relief Pitchers...
MLB
redlegnation.com

First Look: Cincinnati Reds lefty Reiver Sanmartin

The Cincinnati Reds placed Wade Miley on the injured list with a neck strain this weekend. That left them in need of a starting pitcher for Monday’s make up game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. While the move hasn’t officially been made yet, the Reds have announced that left-handed starter Reiver Sanmartin will be called up and take the mound to make his Major League debut.
MLB
Lone Star Ball

Sporcle Quiz: Cincinnati Reds 25+ home runs

A Sporcle Quiz for you on this slow Monday afternoon with no Rangers game today... Can you name the Cincinnati Reds players who have had at least 25 home runs in a single season?. Good luck...
MLB
Columbus Dispatch

Reds notes: How the Reds bullpen looks heading into the 2022 season

PITTSBURGH –– When the Cincinnati Reds started the 2021 season, they had eight relievers in the bullpen in completely different points of their career. On Opening Day, the Reds had two returning relievers in the bullpen, a waiver claim, a player they acquired in a Minor League deal, a 34-year-old veteran, a non-roster invitee to spring training, a prospect and a pitcher the Reds had previously designated for assignment.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy