RedsXtra: The evolution of batting practice has benefitted the Cincinnati Reds

The Cincinnati Reds farm system has some rather big openings all of a sudden. This morning the feel good story going around was that Reds hitting coordinator C.J. Gillman drove with Jesse Winker from Memphis to Cincinnati last night so that Winker could be ready to go for the game on Friday night with the Dodgers. By 1st pitch of the game Gillman was no longer employed by the organization. And he wasn’t the only one. Director of Pitching Kyle Boddy also is no longer an employee of the organization. Both announced that “they have parted ways” with the organization. It is interesting to read what both wrote in their statements.

MLB ・ 15 DAYS AGO