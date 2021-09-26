CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Palestinians killed, two arrested by Israeli forces in West Bank

By CNN Newsource
KEYT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive Palestinians have been killed and two arrested Saturday night as part of a days-long operation targeting Hamas in the West Bank, the Israel Defense Forces said. Overnight Saturday, security forces including members of the IDF, Shin Bet, the Israel Security Agency and the Yamam counterterrorism unit, attempted to apprehend “several Hamas terrorists in order to stop a cell that was planning on executing a terrorist attack,” according to IDF spokesperson Lt Col Amnon Shefler.

Gazette

Israeli troops kill five Hamas gunmen in West Bank raids: military

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) -Israeli troops killed five Hamas militants in gun battles during raids on Sunday against one of the group's cells in the occupied West Bank, an Israeli military spokesperson said. Two soldiers - including an officer - were critically wounded in one of the incidents, the spokesperson...
MILITARY
KEYT

IS claims responsibility for gunning down Sikh in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for killing a member of Pakistan’s minority Sikh community earlier in the week in the northwestern city of Peshawar. An IS statement issued late Friday described Satnam Singh, 45, as “polytheist” and said he was shot dead by IS members. Pakistani officials have denied any organized IS presence in the country but the extremist group has claimed a number of attacks on security forces, mosques, political rallies and religious minorities in recent years. Police said Singh was gunned down Thursday in Peshawar, the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan. The gunmen fled the scene.
MIDDLE EAST
Editor at Global Perspectives

Biden Administration says it has "no legal authority to hold Afghans." Now, over 700 have disappeared.

The Biden Administration and Immigration experts have agreed, "Afghans who leave the bases without notice are not breaking U.S. laws, and military officials have no legal authority to hold law-abiding Afghans against their will at any of the eight locations hosting 53,000 Afghans." This is because the administration did not set any boundaries when they decided to bring tens of thousands of refugees into the U.S.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahmoud Abbas
Rebel Yell

Slave killed in Mali, several others injured in violence

(Bamako) A young man held in hereditary slavery in western Mali has been killed and six others injured. These facts shed light on the reality of so-called descent slavery, which persists in various regions of Mali despite the official abolition of slavery in 1905. Survival of the capture of individuals from pre-colonization, people or groups are considered to be enslaved to birth, with their condition being hereditary.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

UN reports 'unprecedented' malnutrition in Tigray

The UN warned of "unprecedented" malnutrition among pregnant and lactating women in Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray region, in a report published hours after the government sparked outrage by expelling senior UN officials. "Of the more than 15,000 pregnant and lactating women screened during the reporting period, more than 12,000 women, or about 79 per cent, were diagnosed with acute malnutrition," the report said. 
HEALTH
KEYT

Philippine leader asks officials to ignore corruption probe

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine president says he will prohibit Cabinet officials from attending an ongoing Senate inquiry on suspected irregularities in massive government purchases of medical supplies in a brewing constitutional crisis. President Rodrigo Duterte accused critical senators of using the televised hearings to gain political mileage ahead of next year’s elections. If Cabinet officials ignore Senate summons and are ordered arrested for contempt, Duterte said he would order the police and the military to refrain from enforcing the arrests. Duterte and the Philippine company behind the purchases, have denied allegations the supplies were overpriced. Duterte has also said he authorized health officials to skip the required bidding to deal with the pandemic.
POLITICS
AFP

UN agency for Palestinian refugees needs $800 mn

The UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees announced Friday it was seeking $800 million at a donor conference scheduled for November in Brussels. The funding would allow the agency to keep open the 700 or so schools it managed, catering to 550,000 children, as well as health centers and to provide social welfare to Palestinian refugees and their descendants. 
ADVOCACY
YourCentralValley.com

Al-Qaeda leader killed in drone strike

Fox News has confirmed a senior Al-Qaeda leader has been killed in a drone strike in Syria. Salim Abu-Ahmad was killed in the airstrike near Idlib, Syria, on September 20. He was responsible for planning, funding, and approving trans-regional Al-Qaeda attacks. The Associated Press noted a drone strike hit a vehicle traveling on a rural […]
MILITARY
KEYT

China investigates ex-official who led major corruption case

BEIJING (AP) — A former Chinese justice minister has become a target of President Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption campaign. The Communist Party’s discipline commission announced Saturday that former Justice Minister and Vice Minister of Public Security Fu Zhenghua is under investigation for severe violations of party discipline and law. It did not provide details. It’s unclear why Fu would become a target of the anti-corruption campaign. Fu led the probe of one of the most senior officials convicted in the campaign who was sentenced to life in prison in 2015.
CHINA
AFP

US official calls for Pakistan action on militants before visit

A top US official called Friday for Pakistan to take action against all extremist groups ahead of a visit to Islamabad, which has sought reconciliation with militants both at home and in Afghanistan. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will meet on October 7-8 with officials in Pakistan, which has long faced US accusations of playing a double game in Afghanistan where the Taliban swept back to power in August. "We seek a strong partnership with Pakistan on counterterrorism and we expect sustained action against all militant and terrorist groups without distinction," Sherman told reporters. "Both of our countries have suffered terribly from the scourge of terrorism and we look forward to cooperative efforts to eliminate all regional and global terrorist threats," she said from Switzerland, her first stop on a trip that will also take her to India and Uzbekistan.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

US sends more than 8 mln Covid vaccines to Bangladesh, Philippines

The United States announced Friday it is sending more than eight million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Bangladesh and the Philippines in the latest wave of aid to a world still struggling to tame the pandemic. Five shipments totalling 5,575,050 doses will go to the Philippines by next week, a White House official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity. Another 2,508,480 doses will arrive early next week in Bangladesh, the official said. The vaccines -- all Pfizer-BioNTech -- are being donated through the World Health Organization's Covax program.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

For residents of Syria camp, slow death or risky exit

A slow death if they stay or possible detention if they leave: the last residents of a Syria desert camp face an unenviable choice ahead of a new "voluntary departure" programme. The nearly 10,000 displaced Syrians still living in the Rukban camp, established in 2014 on the berm between Jordan and Syria, are the last remnants of the nearly 50,000 people who lived there a few years ago. A 55-kilometre (34-mile) radius security zone around a nearby garrison of US-led coalition troops shields camp residents from the Syrian army. But Jordan has largely sealed the border since 2016, leaving residents dependent on rare UN aid deliveries. Not a single humanitarian convoy has entered the area since September 2019.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Ethiopia to expel seven senior UN staff for 'meddling'

Ethiopia said on Thursday it would expel seven senior UN officials for "meddling" in its affairs, ratcheting up worries over the humanitarian response in the war-torn and famine-threatened Tigray region.  Expelling senior UN officials is a crushing blow to the aid response, said Dr Hayelom Kebede, research director of Ayder Referral Hospital in Tigray's capital Mekele.
WORLD
AFP

Tired and afraid, migrants hide in EU border forest

His hands trembling with fear and fatigue, 19-year-old Iraqi Hadi prepared to spend a cold night in the forest in southeast Poland just after crossing the EU border from Belarus. Speaking to AFP on Thursday a few kilometres into Poland, the teenager said he was making the journey for a third time after twice being sent back into Belarus by Polish border guards in recent weeks. One of thousands of migrants -- mostly from the Middle East -- who have crossed or tried to cross the 400-kilometre (249-mile) border since August, Hadi said the guards told him not come back. "They pushed us back and said: 'Don't come back here. Go back to Belarus!" said Hadi, who wore a pink hat with the word "LOVED" on it.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Libya's migrant roundup reaches 4,000 amid major crackdown

A major crackdown in western Libya resulted in the detention of 4,000 migrants, including hundreds of women and children, officials said Saturday. The raids took place Friday in the western town of Gargaresh as part of what authorities described as a security campaign against illegal migration and drug trafficking. The Interior Ministry which led the crackdown, made no mention of any traffickers or smugglers being arrested.Officials said Friday that 500 illegal migrants had been detained but...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Displaced Afghans in Kabul return home to the north

Thousands of internally displaced Afghans living at a temporary camp in Kabul have started their journey home to northern provinces, after an end in fighting that forced them to flee. As the Taliban waged an offensive across the country earlier this year, many people fled to the safety of major cities including Kabul, before that too was seized and the US-backed government toppled. Shahr-e-Naw park in the centre of the capital became an open-air refugee camp for thousands of families, living in dire sanitary conditions on the ground or under makeshift tents. The Afghan Volunteer Women's Association chartered dozens of buses on Thursday to return 1,068 families to the Kunduz region.
WORLD

