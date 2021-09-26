CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Pass Rush Has ‘Got To Heat Up’ Against High-Flying Offenses, According To Cameron Heyward

By Josh Carney
Steelers Depot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother week, another really good offense the Pittsburgh Steelers will face off against, this time with a depleted defensive front. Injuries continue to pile up in that area of the field for the Steelers as they’ll be without defensive linemen Tyson Alualu and Carlos Davis this week, along with outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, turning all the attention to veteran defensive lineman Cameron Heyward and outside linebacker Melvin Ingram ahead of the Week 3 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field in an AFC North battle.

steelersdepot.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Le’Veon Bell News

Le’Veon Bell might be on the verge of joining an NFL roster for the 2021 season. According to the NFL’s workout list, the Baltimore Ravens had the veteran free agent running back in for a try-out on Monday. Bell was one of two running backs who worked out for the...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Steelers Week 4 Protected Practice Squad Player List Includes Charlton, Joseph, Samuels

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now identified their protected practice squad players for Week 4 and this week’s list includes just three in total as of Tuesday evening, according the NFL’s official transaction sheet. Protected by the Steelers on their practice squad for Week 4 were outside linebacker Taco Charlton, defensive...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers receive huge injury news on TJ Watt, multiple stars ahead of match vs. Packers

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a mix of good and not-so-good injury news on Friday ahead of their showdown with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Based on the team’s latest injury report, edge rusher TJ Watt and wide receiver Diontae Johnson were full participants in the Steelers Thursday and Friday practices and should be available to suit up against the Packers in Week 4. However, wideout Chase Claypool is still questionable after sitting out their latest training.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Cincinnati Bengals#Afc North#Steelers Com
Steelers Depot

ESPN Analyst, Former NFL OL Believes Ben Roethlisberger Is ‘Washed’

Damien Woody, an ESPN analyst and former NFL offensive lineman with the New England Patriots and New York Jets, believes that’s the case after watching the Pittsburgh Steelers offense struggle mightily early in the 2021 season, especially coming off of a Week 3 performance against the Cincinnati Bengals in which the Steelers threw the football 58 times and put up just 10 points.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Mike Tomlin Calls Cameron Heyward A ‘Quality Leader’ That Embraces The Challenge

Like it or not, Pittsburgh Steelers’ star defensive tackle Cameron Heyward is viewed as the elder statesman of a young, talented defense in the Steel City. So much so that Heyward was once asked by a fan this offseason how he was enjoying retirement, and has also had to deal with some age ribbing from teammates and head coach Mike Tomlin.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Buy Or Sell: Pass Rush Will Have As Much Success Against Raiders As It Did Against Bills

The regular season marks the culmination of an extensive investigation into who your team will be that year. By this point, you’ve gone through free agency, the draft, training camp, and the preseason. You feel good in your decisions insofar as you can create clarity without having played meaningful games. But there are still plenty of uncertainties that remain, whether at the start of the regular season or the end, and new ones continually develop over time.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Cameron Heyward: Time To See What Younger Guys Can Do With Tuitt, Alualu Out

At 32 years old, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward continues to play some of the best football of his entire career. While he has 11 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and three batted passes so far, the numbers don’t really show you just how well he has been playing.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Steelers Depot

Bengals ‘Did Everything They Could To Not Let The Pass Rush Affect Them’

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a dominant pass rush during the first week of the season. They largely maintained that heading into week two, though the first-half loss of edge rusher T.J. Watt took quite a bit of the sting out of their attack. This past Sunday, their presence was hardly felt.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Rookie Report: Steelers Vs Bengals

Throughout the season following each game I will be taking a look at the rookies and how they fared each week. This will consist of thoughts such as the positive and negatives from that game, areas to watch or work on and clips to support what I’m sharing. Hopefully, this will shed some insight on some things you may or may not have seen.
NFL
Steelers Depot

2021 Steelers Week 3 Stock Report – Who’s Up, Who’s Down?

TE ERIC EBRON – STOCK DOWN. The Steelers would recoup almost nothing on the salary cap as a result of cutting Eric Ebron as they restructured his contract to include voidable years this past offseason. Even still, he has done nothing but hurt the team so far in 2021. He was averaging one drop per game over his last eight contests and he increased his average with a pair of drops on Sunday. They aren’t always the easiest catches to make, but when it hits you in the hands and you are being paid millions of dollars, you had better catch that ball.
NFL
Steelers Depot

The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Packers Preview, Coordinator Thursday, Week 4 Picks, Listener Questions & More

Season 12, Episode 30 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers injury report heading into Friday. Will tackle Zach Banner play on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers? It looks like outside linebacker T.J. Watt will be back on Sunday but what about fellow outside linebacker Alex Highsmith? We discuss his status and more.
NFL
chatsports.com

Steelers Cameron Heyward highly unlikely to be DPOY despite dominant start

Pittsburgh Steelers, Cameron Heyward, AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award, National Football League, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pro Football Focus, Stephon Tuitt, Cincinnati Bengals. Cameron Heyward is a remarkable football player, but here’s why the Steelers defensive tackle is unlikely to become a realistic candidate for DPOY in 2021. What’s...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Mike Tomlin Questioned About Quitting Accusations Made By Bengals WR Tyler Boyd

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd has been all over the Pittsburgh Steelers since his team won on Sunday at Heinz Field. Most of what Boyd said about the Steelers after the Bengals won on Sunday centered around him thinking Pittsburgh players essentially quit at that end of that contest.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Film Room: Steelers Replacement OLBs Struggle To Defend Run Game Cutback

Without T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith and instead relying on the likes of Jamir Jones and Derrek Tuszka, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ pass rush was easily thwarted by the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday afternoon. That’s shown in the stats. Even knowing how little Joe Burrow dropped back, just 18 pass attempts, the fact the Steelers had zero sacks and zero QB hits is a major disappointment. That much is obvious.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Steelers Take Another Fall In Weekly Power Rankings

Though it’s hardly a surprise, the Pittsburgh Steelers are essentially a bottom-third team in NFL.com’s latest power rankings, falling from #12 to #20 after Sunday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Writer Dan Hanzus explains, though it hardly needs one, what’s led to their fall. “We learned just how much T.J....
NFL
Steelers Depot

Steelers Open Week 4 As 6.5-Point Consensus Road Underdogs To Packers

The Pittsburgh Steelers will look to get their second win of the 2021 season in Week 4 by beating the (2-1) Green Bay Packers on the road on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Not surprisingly, the Packers opened Week 4 on Tuesday as 6.5-point consensus road underdogs to the Packers, according to vegasinsider.com.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Matt Canada On Steelers’ Failed 4th Down Play Against Bengals: ‘We Had Guys In The End Zone’

Against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers ran a 4th and 10 play late in the contest that left a lot of people scratching their head. That play, a swing pass to running back Najee Harris from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on 4th and 10 at the Bengals’ 11-yard line, resulted in a loss of one yard. After the game, Roethlisberger was asked about the play and his decision to throw way short of the goal line.
NFL
Steelers Depot

2021 Stock Watch – T Zach Banner – Stock Up

Now that the regular season has begun, following yet another year of disappointment, a fourth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically where Steelers players stand individually based on what we have seen and are seeing over the course of the offseason and the regular season as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future. A stock evaluation can take a couple of different approaches and I’ll try to make clear my reasoning. In some cases, it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances, it will be a direct response to something that just happened. Because of this, we can and will see a player more than once over the course of the season as we move forward.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy