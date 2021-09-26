CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

After captivity, Nigerian students seek overseas education

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — They spent weeks in the captivity of gunmen in forests ringing Nigeria’s troubled northwest region before being freed. Now at least 25 students in northwest Kaduna State have sent in applications for scholarships and admission to schools abroad through a local school committee overseeing the application process. Some of the students, parents and teachers spoke with The Associated Press. They complained of trauma and fear of more attacks. Some of the students have already stopped going to school and an opportunity to study abroad might be their last chance of getting an education. More than 10 million children are already out of school in the West African nation.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Ten Nigerian Students Kidnapped by Bandits Freed After Ransom Paid

BAUCHI, Nigeria (Reuters) - Ten more students who were kidnapped by gunmen from a school in Nigeria two months ago have been released after ransom was paid, the school administrator said. About 150 students were missing after armed men raided the school in Kaduna state in the northwest in July,...
AFRICA
USC Gamecock

Black and Abroad Gamecocks fosters unique Black student experience overseas

Studying abroad can be an exciting prospect for many college students, but the reality of those experiences for Black and minority students comes with its own set of considerations. Common obstacles in study abroad experiences can include adjusting to a new quality of life, navigating a language barrier or facing...
EDUCATION
leeuniversity.edu

Seven Students From Lee’s Spanish Program Serve Overseas

This summer, Dawson Davis, Eleanor Earles, Jonathan Gebbie, Peyton Laylock, Emma Osko, Megan Rogers, and Andrew Vick, all students from Lee University’s Spanish program, served in various Spanish-speaking countries on missions projects. “Lee’s Spanish department is proud of these students who decided to serve overseas, especially in academic institutions, all...
CLEVELAND, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nigerian#An Education#Captivity#Associated Press Lagos#Ap#The Associated Press#West African
americanmilitarynews.com

60,000 more Haitian migrants heading to US border, Panama says

Panama’s government estimates another 60,000 Haitians are likely heading to the U.S.-Mexico border, Panama Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes revealed in an interview with Axios this week. Mouynes said she is urging the United States to help enforce a plan organized with other countries in the region, noting that they must...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Harvard doctors protest outside Moderna CEO’s home

More than a dozen doctors from Harvard Medical School held a protest outside the home of Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel, urging the company to share its Covid-19 vaccine technology with the rest of the world.The doctors gathered on Wednesday afternoon at the home in Beacon Hill in Boston, Massachusetts in front of a pile of fake human bones. The doctors also criticised President Joe Biden and his administration for not forcing the company to share its technology with other companies on a global scale. They also slammed what they argued was the inadequate size of US commitments to send...
PROTESTS
Rebel Yell

Slave killed in Mali, several others injured in violence

(Bamako) A young man held in hereditary slavery in western Mali has been killed and six others injured. These facts shed light on the reality of so-called descent slavery, which persists in various regions of Mali despite the official abolition of slavery in 1905. Survival of the capture of individuals from pre-colonization, people or groups are considered to be enslaved to birth, with their condition being hereditary.
PUBLIC SAFETY
buzzfeednews.com

Hacked Oath Keepers Records Show Active Members Of Law Enforcement And The Military Tried To Join The Group After Jan. 6

In the days after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, the Oath Keepers gained notoriety almost overnight as a symbol of right-wing extremism in America. Images of members in battle armor pushing their way into the Capitol went viral, clips of the group’s leader challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election surfaced, and within weeks FBI agents began arresting members of the Oath Keepers as part of the largest and arguably most important conspiracy case to come out of the insurgency.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Education
Place
Africa
ambs.edu

AMBS reports growth in degree-seeking students, distance education programs

ELKHART, Indiana (Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary) — Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary (AMBS) in Elkhart, Indiana, is reporting upward trends in several notable enrollment statistics this fall:. The number of degree- or certificate-seeking graduate students rose from 92 to 116 — an increase of 26 percent from 2020 and the highest...
ELKHART, IN
Outsider.com

Louisiana Family Became 25th Richest Family For Four Days After Bank Accidentally Deposits $50 Billion

A lot of us have wondered what we would do if the bank makes an error in our favor…which we know rarely ever happens. Wouldn’t it be awesome to wake up one morning and log into your account only to see an extra hundred or so hanging out in the account? Even the fact you can’t keep the extra cash doesn’t necessarily change the rush you may feel just seeing a little extra cash in the account, if even for a moment.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Takeaways: AP’s investigation of military gun tracking tech

A tracking tag that some units in the U.S. military are using to keep control of guns could let even low-tech enemies detect troops on the battlefield, an ongoing Associated Press investigation has found.Radio frequency identification technology — RFID, as it is known — is everywhere in daily civilian life. When embedded in military guns, thin RFID tags can trim hours off time-intensive tasks such as weapon counts and distribution. Outside armories, however, the same silent, invisible signals that help automate inventory checks could become an unwanted tracking beacon.A few key takeaways from the latest in AP’s AWOL Weapons investigation:___THE...
MILITARY
The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: Middle East

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between Sept. 23-29, 2021.This week’s selection includes scenes from across the region, including Shiite pilgrims descending on the holy shrines of Imam Hussein and Imam Abbas for the Arbaeen Shiite festival in Karbala, Iraq. The holiday marks the end of the forty-day mourning period after the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, in the 7th century. In Beirut, mourners buried Ibrahim Harb, 35, who was critically injured in the...
PHOTOGRAPHY
KEYT

Hungarian LGBT activist among Time’s 100 most influential

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A Hungarian academic and activist is among Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world for her work on a children’s book that put a focus on LGBT rights in the Central European country. The magazine included Dorottya Redai on its annual TIME100 list last month for her work spearheading the publication of “Fairyland is for Everyone.”) The book retells classic fairytales with disabled children, Roma people, LGBT protagonists and members of other minority groups as characters. But its publication last year sparked a political backlash, including a law that prohibits the “depiction or promotion” of homosexuality and sex reassignment in materials accessible to minors under 18.
ENTERTAINMENT
KEYT

India announces COVID-19 tests and quarantine for Britons

NEW DELHI (AP) — India says Britons arriving in the country will be subjected to COVID-19 tests and a 10-day quarantine, in response to the same measures imposed on Indians visiting the U.K. India has been demanding that Britain revoke what it calls a discriminatory advisory that includes Indians even if they are fully vaccinated with the Indian-made AstraZeneca shots. India’s external affairs minister discussed the issue with the British foreign secretary in New York earlier this week. India was irked that while the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has been recognized by Britain, its version produced by Serum Institute of India has been excluded. Starting Monday, all British arrivals, irrespective of their vaccination status, will have to undertake PRC tests before travel and also after.
TRAVEL
WSAV News 3

Mask mandate protests held outside school board meeting

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Protesters against mask mandates are gathering outside a Greenville County School Board meeting on Thursday morning. The special called meeting was scheduled for 9 a.m. The purpose of the session is to receive legal advice on the mask mandate ban injunction. The school board will not be able to vote […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
KEYT

Pakistan: Changes needed on EU plan on rights in Afghanistan

GENEVA (AP) — Pakistan wants the European Union to revise its plan to step up human rights monitoring under the new Taliban leadership in Afghanistan in part by taking into account socio-economic concerns. The European bloc is leading an effort backed by over 40 countries at the Human Rights Council to pass a resolution next week that would, among other things, name a special rapporteur on Afghanistan, which is hoping to emerge from decades of war and instability. The rapporteur would aim to help the country uphold its international commitments on human rights and offer support to advocacy groups.
WORLD
KEYT

Turkish company halts power supplies to crisis-hit Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — A Turkish company supplying electricity to Lebanon from two power barges off the coast of Beirut says it’s halted supplies after its contract with the Lebanese state electricity company expired. Lebanon is grappling with an economic meltdown that includes fuel and power shortages. Blackouts last up to 22 hours a day. It wasn’t immediately clear how Friday’s development will affect Lebanon’s power supplies. Lebanon’s new government has said that improving electricity production is one of its top priorities. Successive governments have failed to agree on a permanent solution for the chronic shortages, largely because of profiteering and endemic corruption.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy