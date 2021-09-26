CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Airstrike kills, wounds Turkey-backed gunmen in north Syria

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIRUT (AP) — Syrian opposition activists and pro-government media say warplanes have attacked Turkey-backed opposition fighters in northern Syria, killing and wounding more than a dozen militants. Sunday’s airstrike on a position in an area near the town of Afrin came amid increasing tensions between government forces and insurgent groups. Insurgents still have a stronghold in northwestern Syria, mainly in the province of Idlib. Opposition activists and pro-government media said the warplanes were Russian. Russia joined the war in September 2015 helping tip the balance of power in favor of President Bashar Assad’s forces, while Turkey has been a main backer of the opposition.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Gunmen#Ap#Syrian#Idlib#Russian
NBC Chicago

France Kills ISIS Leader Behind Deaths of US Troops, Aid Workers

France killed the leader of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara because the group attacked French aid workers, African civilians and U.S. troops, French officials said Thursday, calling him “enemy No. 1” in protracted anti-terrorism efforts in the Sahel. French President Emmanuel Macron announced the death of Adnan Abu Walid...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

US drone strike killed ISIS-K terrorist ‘directly connected’ to Kabul attack that killed 13 troops, CENTCOM says

United States Central Command (CENTCOM) revealed that an ISIS-K terrorist “directly connected” with the Kabul airport attack that left 13 US troops dead during President Joe Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal was killed in the first U.S. drone strike launched during the withdrawal. According to the Washington Examiner, the U.S. strike killed...
MILITARY
Reuters

Turkey to press Russia to restore calm in Syria's Idlib

ANKARA (Reuters) - The presidents of Russia and Turkey will hold talks on Wednesday on curbing renewed violence in northwest Syria and possibly expanding Moscow’s sales of military defence systems to Ankara, Turkish officials said. Vladimir Putin is hosting Tayyip Erdogan at Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi, where the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Russia
Foreign Policy

Turkey Capitalizes on Afghanistan Distraction to Attack Kurdish Forces in Syria

Zeynab Serekaniye was not a hardened soldier. The 26-year-old joined the all-female, Kurdish-led Women’s Protection Units, or YPJ, just nine months ago. Since the Islamic State was largely defeated in Syria in 2019, daily combat had ceased, so Serekaniye spent much of her time at her base in Tal Tamr in northeast Syria making tea for the other female fighters or reading their fortunes from leftover coffee grounds. But at night, one of the women always stayed awake to listen for the buzz of drones in the sky from their main adversary, Turkey.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Putin, Erdogan sit down for talks on war-torn Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Wednesday. It was the first in-person meeting for Putin in over two weeks. On Sept. 14, the Russian president went into self-isolation after a staff member he worked in close contact with contracted coronavirus. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to reporters that the two-week self-isolation ended for Putin on Wednesday. As the two leaders sat down for talks, Putin pointed out that relations between the two countries “develop positively.” “Negotiations are sometimes difficult, but with a positive final...
POLITICS
abc17news.com

Drone strike kills at least 1 in northwestern Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — Rescue workers and a war monitor say a drone strike has hit a vehicle traveling on a rural road in rebel-controlled northwestern Syria, killing at least one person. The Civil Defense team, known as White Helmets, said the unidentified body from the Monday attack was lifted from the car along the Idlib-Binnish road in east of Idlib province. U.S. Central Command said American forces conducted a “kinetic counterterrorism strike” near Idlib province targeting a senior leader of the militant group al-Qaeda. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, based in Britain, said the vehicle carried a militant from one of the radical groups operating in the province.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

For residents of Syria camp, slow death or risky exit

A slow death if they stay or possible detention if they leave: the last residents of a Syria desert camp face an unenviable choice ahead of a new "voluntary departure" programme. The nearly 10,000 displaced Syrians still living in the Rukban camp, established in 2014 on the berm between Jordan and Syria, are the last remnants of the nearly 50,000 people who lived there a few years ago. A 55-kilometre (34-mile) radius security zone around a nearby garrison of US-led coalition troops shields camp residents from the Syrian army. But Jordan has largely sealed the border since 2016, leaving residents dependent on rare UN aid deliveries. Not a single humanitarian convoy has entered the area since September 2019.
MIDDLE EAST
Gazette

Russia's Putin and Turkey's Erdogan hold Syria, defence talks

MOSCOW (Reuters) -The presidents of Russia and Turkey on Wednesday held talks on curbing renewed violence in northwest Syria and on possibly expanding Moscow's sales of military defence systems to Ankara despite U.S. objections. The talks took place in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi and the Kremlin said...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US names Al-Qaeda commander killed in Syria

The US military on Friday named the senior Al-Qaeda commander killed in an airstrike in the Idlib region of northwest Syria on September 20 as Salim Abu-Ahmad. In a statement on Friday, Centcom spokesman John Rigsbee said Salim Abu-Ahmad "was responsible for planning, funding, and approving trans-regional Al-Qaeda attacks."
MILITARY
New York Post

Taliban show off captured, blindfolded ISIS terror suspect

The Taliban are making a show of cracking down on ISIS — parading one suspected terrorist after he was captured and blindfolded, according to newly released photos. Afghanistan’s new leadership has repeatedly vowed to crack down on the rival Islamic fundamentalist group blamed for the Kabul airport suicide blast that killed more than 180 people, including 28 Taliban members as well as 13 US service members.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy