La Palma, CA

Volcanic ash cloud halts flights to and from Spanish island

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA PALMA, Canary Islands (AP) — A massive ash cloud from an erupting volcano has prevented flights in and out of the Spanish island of La Palma. Emergency workers cleared ash from the airport runway, but no flights arrived or departed Sunday as the volcano continued to fling molten rock high into the air. There’s been a mixed picture of good and bad news for islanders. Some evacuees have been allowed to return to their homes amid low seismic activity . Meanwhile, authorities took stock of the damage caused, including around 430 buildings destroyed. The volcano on La Palma, which is part of the Canary Islands, erupted on Sept. 19. Prompt evacuations helped avoid casualties.

