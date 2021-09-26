Westboro Wrong-Way Crash Leaves Multiple People With Serious Injuries

WESTBORO (CBS) – Police said a wrong-way driver suffered life-threatening injuries and hurt several others during a crash late Saturday night in Westboro.

It happened around 11 p.m. on Route 9.

A car driving east in the westbound high-speed lane slammed into another car head on.

The driver in the wrong-way vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries. Several people in the other car were also seriously hurt.

The wrong-way driver had to be removed from the car using extrication tools.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.