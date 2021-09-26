CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

After captivity, Nigerian students seek overseas education

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ypx2Q_0c8Ym7ha00

Emmanuel Benson was planning to get his diploma in horticulture and landscaping from Nigeria ’s Federal College of Forestry Mechanization next year. Now, he’s not willing to risk the return to school, after he was kidnapped by bandits with dozens of others earlier this year.

“Our lives are at risk — Nigerian students, especially in Kaduna state where we are,” the 24-year-old said. As much as he wanted to complete his studies “the kidnapping and everything that is going on haven’t stopped yet ... staying here anymore doesn’t benefit anybody.”

Benson is among a growing group of Nigerian students seeking alternative solutions to their education that won’t further endanger them, as bandits in Nigeria’s northern states grow more ambitious, staging increased kidnappings of students for ransom.

At least 25 Nigerian students who spent nearly two months in the custody of gunmen in the country’s troubled northwest region are now putting resources together in the hopes of leaving the West African nation to study in another country, like the U.S., according to teachers and parents at the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization in the state of Kaduna.

Some of the students, as well as parents and teachers at the Kaduna college, told The Associated Press that after spending about seven weeks in captivity before regaining freedom in May, life hasn't remained the same. They fear pursuing an education in Nigeria, and they are now relying on the help of a school committee overseeing their application process for overseas education.

There are no clear plans yet on how that enrollment would work out, except that they are hoping for scholarship opportunities in the U.S. or elsewhere.

Nigeria is no longer an option for them because “the country is not safe,” according to Paul Yahaya, one of the 25 students.

Many families in Kaduna state say they now stay mostly indoors over fears of attacks. Ransoms are hefty, and in Nigeria, with a national poverty rate of 40%, parents are struggling.

“Even the parents don’t have money, because they have been struggling to pay their (abducted children's) ransom and they paid (so) much amount to the negotiators (who helped to secure the release of the children),” said Abdullahi Usman, the chairman of the committee of parents and teachers who is overseeing the application process for interested students.

If the students left, that would mean starting tertiary education afresh and losing at least three years spent so far for some.

The 25 students hoping to leave are among 1,436 students who have been abducted in the last year in Africa’s most populous country, according to Peter Hawkins, the U.N. Children’s Agency Nigeria representative. The education of up to 1.3 million Nigerian children has been affected because of the school abductions, he said.

The Kaduna school and many other schools in at least four states remain closed because of insecurity. One of those schools is Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna, where 10 students were freed Sunday, nearly three months after their abduction in July. A school official told AP that another ransom was paid to secure the release of the students, with 11 out of 121 that had been seized from the school still in the custody of their abductors.

Kauna Daniel of the Kaduna college wants to leave, despite not having the money to do so or a passport, but is still frightened.

“I don’t want to go anywhere again,” her voice rang out angrily over the phone. She said she hasn't been able to sleep since she was released from captivity in May because of trauma and an eye problem.

“The trauma we are passing through is getting out of hand and it is even now that everything is getting worse,” the 19-year-old said, adding almost as if she is pleading that “it is better for me to stay at home.”

The United Nations estimates that the country of more than 200 million people already has 10 million children not attending school, one of the highest rates globally, with 1 million more afraid to return to classes as schools reopen in the coming weeks. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated those numbers, according to Save The Children Nigeria, which said 46 million Nigerian students have been affected by school closures as a result of the pandemic.

With the school abductions by groups of gunmen who often camp in abandoned forest reserves across the northwest and central parts of the country, some parents are caught in a dilemma. Should they brave the odds and send their children to schools, which are often located in remote areas, or keep them home, away from the prying eyes of the gunmen?

The Kaduna school committee chairman Usman said parents of affected students in Kaduna are “eager” for their admission to schools abroad because their children “are still vulnerable … and can be kidnapped anytime.”

Friday Sani is one such parent. He said his two daughters spent weeks in captivity along with other students of the Kaduna college, and they now await responses from places outside of Nigeria, mentally unable to return to school in the West African nation.

“The government of Nigeria needs to have a plan to better prepare education systems to respond to crises,” said Badar Musa of Save the Children International, Nigeria. “There is need for increased investment in education systems from both government and international donors.”

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Ten Nigerian Students Kidnapped by Bandits Freed After Ransom Paid

BAUCHI, Nigeria (Reuters) - Ten more students who were kidnapped by gunmen from a school in Nigeria two months ago have been released after ransom was paid, the school administrator said. About 150 students were missing after armed men raided the school in Kaduna state in the northwest in July,...
AFRICA
leeuniversity.edu

Seven Students From Lee’s Spanish Program Serve Overseas

This summer, Dawson Davis, Eleanor Earles, Jonathan Gebbie, Peyton Laylock, Emma Osko, Megan Rogers, and Andrew Vick, all students from Lee University’s Spanish program, served in various Spanish-speaking countries on missions projects. “Lee’s Spanish department is proud of these students who decided to serve overseas, especially in academic institutions, all...
CLEVELAND, TN
ambs.edu

AMBS reports growth in degree-seeking students, distance education programs

ELKHART, Indiana (Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary) — Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary (AMBS) in Elkhart, Indiana, is reporting upward trends in several notable enrollment statistics this fall:. The number of degree- or certificate-seeking graduate students rose from 92 to 116 — an increase of 26 percent from 2020 and the highest...
ELKHART, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tertiary Education#An Education#Nigerian#Captivity#West African#The Associated Press
The Independent

Zimbabwe's vaccine mandates squeeze some of world's poorest

For months, Acholo Jani was told to get a COVID-19 vaccination because it might save his life. He hesitated, fearful of potential side effects. But the moment he was told it would save his job, Jani got in line.The 43-year-old mechanic's employer is among many in Zimbabwe mandating shots for their staff, including the government, which is requiring the vaccine for its 500,000 employees. That sets the southern African nation apart from nearly every other on the continent, where the most immediate challenge is still simply acquiring enough doses.Zimbabwe, by contrast, says it has ample supply for now, mostly...
BUSINESS
goodmorningpost.com

The Taliban have warned the United States of “bad consequences” if drones are used in Afghan skies

According to Sputnik, the Taliban announced on Tuesday that US drones are operating in Afghan airspace and urged the US to adhere to its commitments in order to avoid unpleasant consequences. The Taliban’s spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, called the US move a breach of national security and urged all countries, including the US, to follow mutual duties.
MILITARY
The Independent

Harvard doctors protest outside Moderna CEO’s home

More than a dozen doctors from Harvard Medical School held a protest outside the home of Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel, urging the company to share its Covid-19 vaccine technology with the rest of the world.The doctors gathered on Wednesday afternoon at the home in Beacon Hill in Boston, Massachusetts in front of a pile of fake human bones. The doctors also criticised President Joe Biden and his administration for not forcing the company to share its technology with other companies on a global scale. They also slammed what they argued was the inadequate size of US commitments to send...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Education
Place
Africa
The Independent

The Latest: Turkey says US failing to help Afghan refugees

The Latest on the UN General Assembly:__UNITED NATIONS — After two decades in Afghanistan the United States should do more to help the country’s refugees, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in remarks aired Wednesday.Turkey hosts the world’s largest refugee population – some 4 million, mostly Syrians – and has warned that it cannot accept any more arrivals from Afghanistan.“Right now, the U.S. is failing to meet its obligations. We have more than 300,000 Afghan refugees and we will no longer be able to afford to welcome any more Afghan refugees in Turkey,” Erdogan said in a preview of...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Couple endures ‘nightmare’ honeymoon in Barbados as bride has to isolate in ‘jail-like’ quarantine facility

A couple endured a “nightmare” honeymoon in Barbados after the bride tested positive for Covid-19 and had to spend 10 days in a “jail-like” quarantine facility.Amy, 27, and Alberto, 33, from Chiswick got married in Ireland before travelling to the Caribbean island nation three days later.They had both tested negative for coronavirus before their flight, but were required to take a second test on arrival. The next day, Amy received a positive result, necessitating 10 days of self-isolation.“She was so scared and was crying, it was horrible,” Alberto told the Daily Mail. “I stayed on the phone with her all...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
AFP

Ethiopia to expel seven senior UN staff for 'meddling'

Ethiopia said on Thursday it would expel seven senior UN officials for "meddling" in its affairs, ratcheting up worries over the humanitarian response in the war-torn and famine-threatened Tigray region.  Expelling senior UN officials is a crushing blow to the aid response, said Dr Hayelom Kebede, research director of Ayder Referral Hospital in Tigray's capital Mekele.
WORLD
AFP

Escape hopes dashed for thousands of Afghans at Taliban crossing

Thousands of Afghans trying to escape the misery at home have flocked to their country's southern border with Pakistan, but their attempts to get across have been stopped by the Taliban.  On the other side, their Pakistani counterparts in Chaman were also stopping those attempting to cross.
AFGHANISTAN
AFP

Canada remembers horrors inflicted on indigenous peoples

Canada on Thursday commemorated a century of injustices against its indigenous populations in the first ever National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, following shocking discoveries of hundreds of unmarked graves at former indigenous residential schools. The government elevated the day to a statutory holiday this year following the announcement of discoveries of more than 1,200 unmarked graves at several former indigenous residential schools since May.
AMERICAS
edsource.org

California college students head overseas again - in limited numbers

San Francisco State University student Vanessa Salcido was disappointed but accepting when her plans to study abroad were canceled last year because of the Covid-19 crisis. Now, after a year’s delay, she recently arrived at a campus in Germany and is grateful to be in the vanguard of California college students who are gingerly heading overseas.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

Qatar ready for tightly-controlled first legislative polls

Qataris are gearing up for inaugural legislative polls on Saturday that are a symbolic democratic step for the autocratic Gulf region but are unlikely to alter the monarchy's balance of power. The Shura will be allowed to propose legislation, approve the budget and recall ministers.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Prices soar at opium market in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

While the economy teeters on the brink of collapse, vendors at an opium market in southern Afghanistan say prices for their goods have skyrocketed since the Taliban takeover. Since the Taliban overran Kabul on August 15, the price for opium -- which is transformed into heroin either in Afghanistan, Pakistan or Iran before flooding the European market -- has more than tripled.
ECONOMY
AFP

Gambia delays report on ex-dictator Jammeh

The long-awaited findings of a probe into crimes committed under Gambia's former dictator Yahya Jammeh, which were to be released on Thursday, have been delayed, investigators said. A panel called the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) had been scheduled to ceremonially hand over its findings to President Adama Barrow. But the final report will now be released at a later date, a member of the TRRC told AFP, saying, "We are not yet ready." The TRRC was set up in 2017 following Jammeh's defeat to Barrow in elections in December 2016.
POLITICS
AFP

UN agency for Palestinian refugees needs $800 mn

The UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees announced Friday it was seeking $800 million at a donor conference scheduled for November in Brussels. The funding would allow the agency to keep open the 700 or so schools it managed, catering to 550,000 children, as well as health centers and to provide social welfare to Palestinian refugees and their descendants. 
ADVOCACY
AFP

UN reports 'unprecedented' malnutrition in Tigray

The UN warned of "unprecedented" malnutrition among pregnant and lactating women in Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray region, in a report published hours after the government sparked outrage by expelling senior UN officials. "Of the more than 15,000 pregnant and lactating women screened during the reporting period, more than 12,000 women, or about 79 per cent, were diagnosed with acute malnutrition," the report said. 
HEALTH
ABC News

ABC News

405K+
Followers
104K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy