CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Dante Scarnecchia disputes Cam Newton's estimate on how NFL teams identify MIKE linebackers

By Ryan Hannable
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 5 days ago

Appearing on the Ken & Curtis show Saturday, Dante Scarnecchia disputed Cam Newton’s estimate about how NFL teams identify MIKE linebackers.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Patriots: Accused Cam Newton burner account is fighting back

From what we know about former New England Patriots QB Cam Newton, the question isn’t, “Does he have a burner Twitter account?” but rather, “How many burner Twitter accounts does he typically operate on any given day?”. A recent Barstool Sports exposé appears to have uncovered something resembling one of...
NFL
cbslocal.com

Cam Newton Dressed Up On Game Day: ‘No Team, No Problem’

BOSTON (CBS) — Among the many things that Cam Newton enjoyed last year in New England was his meticulous attention paid toward choosing an outfit for game day. Even though he’s no longer with the Patriots, the weekly tradition has resumed. Newton posted to Instagram on Sunday morning, sharing a...
NFL
audacy.com

Campbell: I'm not surprised WFT has balked at signing free agent Cam Newton

Over the past few weeks, Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera has repeatedly shut down the idea of signing veteran free agent quarterback Cam Newton. And at the moment, there doesn't appear to be a need for him, as Taylor Heinicke resembles a viable starter -- even with Ryan Fitzpatrick out.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
The Spun

Look: Cam Newton Reveals What He Would’ve Worn On Game Day

Cam Newton has always wore his Sunday best for NFL Sundays. But with no team to call his own this year, Newton can only show us what he might have worn were he playing today. Taking to Instagram, Newton shared some photos of his wardrobe for the day. He left his home sporting white pants, a dress shirt with a vest underneath a black suit jacket, a hat with the word “love” stitched on the front, and brown shoes. Newton was carrying a briefcase with him.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cam Newton's brother makes game-changing play for Auburn against Georgia State

Caylin Newton made a huge play for Auburn in the third quarter of the Tigers’ game against Georgia State. Newton, who is Cam Newton’s brother, broke through on the right side and blocked a Panthers’ punt, which led to an Auburn recovery and touchdown in the end zone. It cut the deficit to 24-19, as Barton Lester made the recovery with 4:44 remaining in the third quarter.
GEORGIA STATE
cbslocal.com

Cam Newton: ‘What You Gonna Do — Cry? No’

BOSTON (CBS) — The NFL is through three weeks of the season, and despite a number of injury scares across the league last weekend, Cam Newton remains without a job. The 32-year-old is still keeping busy, though, posting his game day outfit for the second straight Sunday on his Instagram page.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Teams#Patriots#American Football
fox46.com

CSL Quick Six: The futures of Cam Newton, Ben Simmons, and Zane Gonzalez

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — You get two minutes for a minor penalty in hockey, and it’s also how long we have to do Quick Six. A person who’s spent his fair share of time in the penalty box? FOX 46 Anchor Ryan Kruger. Two minutes on the clock. NFL.com lists...
NFL
cbslocal.com

Cam Newton Says He Is No Fat Cat In Latest Workout Video

BOSTON (CBS) — Cam Newton is making it clear that he still has the same drive to succeed in the NFL as when he first entered the league. The former Patriots quarterback used a cat analogy in his latest workout video to get that point across. Now he’s talking our...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cam Newton put together an incredibly dope game day outfit for Week 3, even as a free agent

Cam Newton will spend his third week of the 2021 regular season as a free agent, but he isn’t pausing his weekly tradition of getting dressy. The former New England Patriots quarterback posted to Instagram to share his latest outfit for Week 3. He sported an all-white suit and hat with splashes of color throughout his getup. It was a particularly fresh and clean look for Newton, who remains the king of the game day outfit, even when he’s not the NFL.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Cam Newton Questions Resurface As Mac Jones, Patriots Stumble Vs. Saints

What's Up With This Weird Bill Belichick-Mac Jones Postgame Interaction?. Cam Newton, released several weeks ago by the New England Patriots, doesn’t even need to be on an NFL roster to generate noise on social media. Newton once again started trending on Twitter on Sunday, thanks in large to Mac...
NFL
FanSided

Colts: Should Indy sign Cam Newton if Carson Wentz misses real time?

We’re just two weeks into the season and the Indianapolis Colts already have questions concerning the quarterback position. After running for his life and keeping the Colts within striking distance against the Rams on Sunday, Carson Wentz was unable to elude an Aaron Donald hit in the fourth quarter. On the play, both of Wentz’s ankles got wrapped underneath the Rams superstar and he never returned to the game.
NFL
NESN

Cam Newton To Jets? Ex-NFL Star Floats Idea Amid Zach Wilson’s Woes

Cam Newton finds himself in an interesting position right now — as a free agent — after his release from the New England Patriots. This Thursday, on the “Upon Further Review” podcast with Zach Brook, former Jets defensive end John Abraham explained that it might not be such a bad idea for New York to consider signing Newton.
NFL
MassLive.com

Bill Belichick’s treatment of Tom Brady showed ‘no sacred cows,’ says ex-Patriots assistant Dante Scarnecchia

Dante Scarnecchia sat in hundreds on meetings with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. Belichick’s treatment of his former quarterback has been in the news this week following comments from Alex Guerrero, who said the coach “never evolved” with Brady. On On WEEI’s Ken and Curtis Show Saturday, Scarnecchia was asked about Belichick calling players out during film sessions.
NFL
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
440K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy