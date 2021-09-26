CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SUV crashes into second story of Norwich home

By Susan Dunne, Hartford Courant
 5 days ago

An SUV crashed into the second story of a house in Norwich early Saturday morning, according to the East Great Plain Volunteer Fire Company.

At about 1:30 a.m., the fire company arrived at the scene of the house at 665 West Thames St. to find a dark blue SUV stuck nose-first in the upper story of the house, perched on the bed of a pickup truck parked in front.

In a statement, Norwich Police Sgt. Ryan Kelsey said the car was seen ramming several parked cars in the parking lot of Evil Olive Cafe, 543 West Thames St. Then the vehicle fled and crashed into the house.

Fire Chief Keith Milton said the motorist “drove off the road at a high rate of speed. On the side of the home’s driveway is a large rock. It made for the perfect jump, if you would.”

When firefighters arrived, power lines were resting on the car, Milton said. Norwich Public Utilities cut off the power to the house. Norwich Fire Department and Emergency Management used a bucket truck to cut the motorist out of the car.

The motorist, identified at William Lassiter of Willimantic, was taken to Backus Hospital with what Kelsey described as non life-threatening injuries. He was later held on an outstanding warrant out of Wiliimantic. The court set bond at $75,000.

One resident of the home received minor injuries. “She and her husband were sleeping in that particular bedroom. She was lucky that there were only very minor injuries,” Milton said.

Susan Dunne can be reached at sdunne@courant.com .

