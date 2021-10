(WWJ) A young Macomb County man who was kicked out of a sports bar and then shot the place up has been sentenced to minimum of nearly three years behind bars. Charles Alam, 23, was 21 years old when he opened fire from his car at the at Hub Sports Bistro, on 21 Mile Rd. near Garfield in Macomb Township, back in the spring of 2020.

MACOMB COUNTY, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO