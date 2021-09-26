CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What we learned from Orlando City’s loss to New England Revolution

By Julia Poe, Orlando Sentinel
 5 days ago

Orlando City dropped its fourth straight in a 2-1 result to the New England Revolution on Saturday. Here’s what we learned from the match:

Nani misses 5th MLS penalty

Orlando City captain Luis Nani has been an indomitable force for the Lions in his three season of MLS, but that consistency stops short at the penalty spot.

Nani missed his fifth MLS penalty, sending a would-be equalizer straight up the center of the goal and into the body of keeper Matt Turner.

The captain has made seven of his 12 attempted penalties, a 58% completion rate. A 2019 study by InStat found 76% to be the average penalty completion rate for professional men’s and women’s soccer players around the world.

Two of Nani’s misses came in the MLS is Back tournament and MLS playoffs.

After the match, coach Oscar Pareja said he selected Nani to take the penalty.

“I take that blame,” Pareja said.

Pareja didn’t suggest any plans to pull Nani off penalties. As the Lions enter the season’s final stretch, deciding who takes shots from the strike could make or break postseason dreams.

Méndez makes immediate impact

After missing nearly two months of action with a deep bone bruise on his lower leg, midfielder Sebas Méndez immediately calmed the Lions’ midfield.

The defensive midfield pairing between Méndez and Júnior Urso was critical against a high-powered attacking team like New England, which threw pressure from various angles.

Méndez made highlights by snuffing out Carles Gil — the likely frontrunner for MLS MVP — in transition with quick, brutal tackles. But the pair’s combined 89% distribution was the key to building a calmer tempo of attack from the Lions’ backline.

Pereyra, Dike connection improves

Mauricio Pereyra recorded his 10th assist to set up Dike’s goal, a personal-best season for the Lions’ designated player.

For Orlando City, success should run through a simple channel — Pereyra feeding Nani and Dike to produce high quantities of goals. On paper, the trio should create one of the most dynamic combinations in the league. But injuries and international duty have kept the group from playing meaningful minutes together.

Saturday’s game showcased how Pereyra’s precise timing can pair with Dike’s physical finishing to stun defenses even when the momentum runs against the Lions.

“[Pereyra] is playing probably his best game,” Pareja said. “It’s hard to say that now that we’re not getting results, but [he] looks very healthy.”

Orlando finished with 1.5 expected goals, slightly higher than New England’s 1.3. Those statistics don’t always translate into on-field results, but they reflect how close the team was to a win.

A continued resonance between Pereyra and Dike could pave the way to boost Orlando City’s goal production.

Jansson earns yellow-card suspension

The Lions will be without another starting centerback against Nashville on Wednesday after Robin Jansson picked up a yellow-card accumulation suspension.

Antonio Carlos will return to the backline from his red-card suspension while backup Rodrigo Schlegel fills in for Jansson.

Although the starting duo is the heart of the Lions’ defensive efforts, Schlegel has become a steady substitute. The 24-year-old lost two battles that led to goals for New England, however, as he struggled to keep up with the physicality of Adam Buksa.

Worst run in Pareja era

Orlando City hasn’t lost four games in a row since 2018 when it went 8-22-4 to finish dead last in the league in nearly every statistic.

The Lions have enjoyed a run of success under Pareja, who guided them to their first MLS tournament championship game and playoff game in his first year as coach. This four-loss stretch is an unprecedented turn under his stead.

Pareja showed optimism, citing his appreciation for the team’s effort and character in the match. Dike noted improved possession and movement against one of the most dynamic teams in the league, especially during a first-half run of possession directly after his goal.

The Lions are only one point above the playoff cutoff line as they sit tied with Philadelphia. In the last eight regular-season games,Orlando City must end this losing streak and collect several three-point performances to return to the playoffs.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Julia Poe at jpoe@orlandosentinel.com .

