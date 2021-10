In order to celebrate the Dunk in its truest form, Nike brought back the original cut and silhouette from 1985 with the help of UNDERCOVER and their UBA collaboration earlier this summer. What followed was a series of Acid Wash styles that spoke to the vivid fashion sense of the times, one that is remembered for its novelty than for its revolution. Despite the Dunk High “Acid Wash” drops being received in lukewarm manner, Nike is still planning to drop new colorways of this concept. Up next is this mix of university blue and collegiate orange that sits firmly above the pre-yellowed vintage treated outsole and leather underlays, which achieve the aged look as intended.

