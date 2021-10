A key SEC East battle is on between the Kentucky Wildcats and the South Carolina Gamecocks at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. South Carolina is coming off a humbling 40-13 loss to No. 2 Georgia, but could get things right back on track with an upset win against Kentucky. The Wildcats are undefeated to start 2021, and are chasing the Bulldogs at the top of the East. The Gamecocks are 2-1 after last week, while UK is 3-0 overall, but playing in its first road game of the season.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO