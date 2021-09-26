CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Releases First Still of Seohyun and Lee Jun Young in K-drama Adaptation of SM Webtoon Moral Sense and Gives It the Most Cringe New English Title

Cover picture for the articleGetting new or occasional viewers to check out K-dramas necessitates a story that is universal in connection but it must overcome subtitles and the general cheesiness factor that most still associate with it. A good title helps and the upcoming Netflix K-drama adaptation of the SM tinged webtoon Moral Sense was well on its way to adding modern spicy until it took a title detour. The first still is out of leads Seohyun and Lee Jun Young (Jun of U-KISS) and they captivate the moment, there is tension and awkwardness and that burbling below the surface attraction. It’s all good and dandy until I saw the new English title for this drama Love and Leashes and I went WTF who thought that was a good title AT ALL. I know the male lead with his secret SM penchant orders a sex leash which gets delivered to the female lead due to a similar name mix up and it precipitates their unlikely romance but goodness Love and Leashes. It’s so so sooooo bad, even a self-published Amazon romance novel by a housewife aspiring writer would not have landed on such a dumbass alliterative title. Please press Control Z and revert thxbai.

philadelphiaobserver.com

‘Start Turning Down Roles That Are Meant for a Dark Skin Actor’: Netflix Gets Called Out for Colorism after Zazie Beetz is Casted as Stagecoach Mary

Netflix recently unveiled its trailer for its upcoming western film “The Harder They Fall.” The movie is based on real historical outlaws and cowboys and features an all-Black cast, but one star’s inclusion has sparked outrage from fans eager to see the project. FX’s “Atlanta” actress Zazie Beetz is set...
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s New Horror Movie Is The #1 Film Today

Streaming powerhouse Netflix has been behind some of horror’s finest new releases as of late. The platform houses shows like Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Horror films like Gerald’s Game, In The Tall Grass, and of course The Babysitter also call Netflix...
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

‘True Story’ First Look: Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes Play Brothers in Netflix Drama

True Story is no laughing matter for the usually funny Kevin Hart as the actor takes on a dramatic role for the Netflix limited series alongside Wesley Snipes. Set to premiere globally on Wednesday, November 24, the drama follows stand-up comedian Kid (Hart) back to his hometown of Philadelphia. Things become a matter of life and death though as he must face the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Snipes). Threatening to destroy everything he’s built, Kid is put in an impossible position.
TV & VIDEOS
koalasplayground.com

K-netizens Continue to Be Upset that Netflix Hit Drama Squid Game is Too Similar to Popular Japanese Manga As the God’s Will

It’s a fascinating case study on the domestic South Korea response to hit Netflix survivor game drama Squid Game. After a weekend dominating the streaming platform in multiple regions and getting as high as #1 in the worldwide rankings, one would think K-netizens would be proud. Instead the commentariat has remained focused on and frustrated by the same concept and worse multiple game similarities to hit Japanese manga As the God’s Will, which was adapted into a J-movie in 2014 directed by Takashi Miike starring Fukushi Sota. It sounds like more of the audience watched the J-movie than the entirety of the manga series, which I read and enjoyed, but it’s two arcs and the J-movie only adapted the first (shorter) arc with the students who went to school that day and were forced into games, versus the second arc about the delinquent or sick students who missed school that day. The Squid Game screenwriter claimed to have written his script in 2009 but could not get the series made due to how bloody and violent it was until now. I think the biggest problem is the first game – the classic children’s game called Red Light, Green Light in the US with different names, in Japan it’s called Daruma-san ga koronda and in Korea Mugunghwa kkochi pieotseumnida. Since As the God’s Will came out first, the screenwriter of Squid Game should have changed his first game to a different one or made it later in the series. Starting off with the exact same game and execution is probably what makes the similarities all the more noticeable. I am wondering why K-netz is upset since they usually want to stick it to Japan, so probably they don’t like a South Korean show being accused of copying something and it’s so close it’s hard to defend.
COMICS
ComicBook

Netflix Releases First Trailer for WWE's 'Escape The Undertaker' With Undertaker and The New Day

WWE and Netflix are teaming up for a new interactive horror next month titled Escape The Undertaker starring the titular "Deadman" and The New Day's Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E. The first trailer for the movie was released on Tuesday, giving a closer look at the plot. Based on the trailer and the film's official description, it will center around The New Day's attempts to try and retrieve Undertaker's urn from his mansion, only for "The Phenom" to try and stop the trio by forcing them to experience their greatest fears. Woods is shown being buried alive at one point, while E has his head trapped in a glass box full of spiders.
WWE
kezi.com

New Netflix series 'Grendel' first to use Muslim Arab man as lead in a comic book adaptation

Abubakr Ali was 10 years old when two hijacked airplanes crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City on September 11, 2001. The terrorist attacks took place a year after Ali moved to the United States from Egypt, and they changed his life forever. From that day forward, the child in Ali became stifled, he says, aching under the weight of blame Muslim communities were forced to endure.
TV & VIDEOS
koalasplayground.com

Netflix Releases Deadly Child’s Play K-drama Squid Game with Lee Jung Jae and Park Hae Soo

This Friday September 17th is another Netflix K-drama drop, the previous one was the critically acclaimed D.P. (Deserter Pursuit) and this time its Squid Game with Lee Jung Jae and Park Hae Soo plus a bevy of supporting characters some of whom will probably not make it out of the first game alive. The drama is set in the present day as over 400 losers in life find themselves assembled together and offered a chance to win millions of dollars for playing a series of “games” based on classic South Korean childhood romps. Unfortunately for them, the games are all life-and-death and really mostly death and only the lone survivor/winner gets the money. I would have been more way into this drama but for the fact that I’m read the mangas As the God’s Will (Kami-sama no Iu Tōri) and Alice in Borderland as well as the movie adaptation of the former and the Netflix J-dorama adaptation of the latter, and both deal with lots of people rounded together by an unknown higher power to play survival games. As the God’s Will games are even based on Japanese child games like Squid Game, so this drama doesn’t have the freshness (for me), but I still plan to watch aa K-drama take on this concept. The preview looks great and the powerhouse cast is a huge draw.
TV SERIES
Soompi

Ji Hyun Woo, Lee Se Hee, Park Ha Na, And More Introduce Their New KBS Drama “Young Lady And Gentleman”

The cast of KBS’s new weekend drama “Young Lady and Gentleman” shared reasons why viewers should be excited for the show!. “Young Lady and Gentleman” is about the romance that unfolds between a “rich gentleman” and a “poor young lady” as they try to find happiness while taking responsibility for their own choices. Through a diverse cast of characters, the drama tackles the conflict that arises due to age differences in a relationship, as well as themes of love, betrayal, greed, and jealousy.
WORLD
Soompi

Lee Young Ae, Kim Hye Joon, Kim Hae Sook, Kwak Sun Young, And More Attend Script Reading For New Drama

JTBC has released photos from the script reading of Lee Young Ae’s upcoming drama!. In March, it was announced that Lee Young Ae was starring in her first TV drama in four years. The drama, “Koo Kyung Yi,” is described as a hard-boiled investigative comedy drama that centers around insurance investigator Koo Kyung Yi, who also investigates cold cases for the thrill of it rather than out of a sense of justice.
WORLD
Soompi

Watch: Lee Young Ae Is An Eccentric Sleuth Who Swears She’s Not Crazy In 1st Teaser For New Mystery-Comedy Drama

JTBC has shared its first sneak peek of its upcoming drama “Inspector Koo” (also known as “Koo Kyung Yi”)!. “Inspector Koo” is a new comedy-mystery drama starring Lee Young Ae as the titular Koo Kyung Yi, a brilliant insurance investigator who used to be a police officer, but became a recluse after the death of her husband. Despite no longer being a police officer, Koo Kyung Yi enjoys solving cold cases for the thrill of it, and she winds up facing off against a female college student who is secretly a serial killer when she begins investigating a mysterious murder case.
MOVIES
c21media.net

Netflix India boards Bollywood adaptation of Showtime drama hit Ray Donovan

US cable drama Ray Donovan is being adapted for the Indian market in a scripted format deal involving Netflix, ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group and local prodco Locomotive Global. The Indian version of the crime drama series, titled Rana Naidu, will star Bollywood actors Rana Daggubati and his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati....
TV & VIDEOS
WGN News

Netflix releases first trailer for Britney Spears documentary

Netflix has released the trailer for the new documentary “Britney Vs. Spears” that explores the pop star’s ongoing battle against her controversial conservatorship controlled by her father Jamie Spears. The trailer opens with a voiceover from Spears saying “I just want my life back.” It was released Wednesday, just one day before Spears’ court hearing […]
TV & VIDEOS
Soompi

2PM’s Junho And Lee Se Young’s Upcoming Historical Drama Unveils Romantic Poster Full Of Longing

MBC’s upcoming drama “The Red Sleeve Cuff” (literal translation) has released a teaser poster!. Based on a popular novel, “The Red Sleeve Cuff” is a traditional historical drama that tells the record of an imperial court romance between a court lady who wanted to protect the life she had chosen and an emperor who put the nation first before love.
TV & VIDEOS
koalasplayground.com

Squid Game Becomes Highest Rated Netflix K-drama Surpassing Sweet Home

I’m not surprised that worldwide audiences tuned in for this past weekend’s premiere of Squid Game on Netflix, it’s highly watchable and just that combination of action, thrillers, and terror perfect for binge watching. The highest ranked K-drama to premiere on Netflix thus far has remained Sweet Home which got as high as 4th worldwide ranking in December 2020 when it was released, and subsequently all the Netflix K-dramas have done well to varying degrees but a few didn’t even make the worldwide top 10. Squid Game is currently ranked 2nd worldwide in Netflix streaming and that’s amazingly high for a non-English speaking show. Congrats to the cast of Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Wi Ha Joon, Jung Ho Yeon, and Heo Sung Tae, and this success will make season 2 all the more likely to get greenlit.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Reveals First Image From Sandra Bullock Drama The Unforgivable

Sandra Bullock hasn’t been a regular presence on our screens for a while, with the Academy Award winner appearing in just three live-action movies in the last eight years and none at all since 2018, but she’s on her way back with a trio of exciting projects that couldn’t be more different from each other.
MOVIES
koalasplayground.com

K-ent Notes that Jeon Do Hyun and Ryu Jun Yeol’s Arthouse jTBC Drama Lost Has Dropped in Ratings Through Episode 5 into the 1% Range

There was always a popular bar that jTBC drama Lost (Human Disqualification) was going to have to vault over. The drama is serious and tackles the depressing aspects of life and that’s never an easy sell. But My Ahjusshi (My Mister) did it in both critical acclaim AND bringing in high ratings so it is doable, but 5-episodes in Lost is on the opposite trajectory. The drama premiered at a promising 4.2% ratings and has since fallen in each episode to land at 1.7% in yesterday’s episode 5. With award winning top movie actress Jeon Do Yeon paired with talented young actor Ryu Jun Yeol, this drama was slated to make a critical buzz even if it didn’t end up with super high ratings. That there is no buzz and the ratings are low is a double whammy – the general view is that Ryu Jun Yeol is a good actor but doesn’t suit his character, and the two leads have no chemistry, and the story line has no ebbs and flows and is just a depressing mood overall that it makes the audience not have a desire to keep watching. The verdict is that this is a tiring drama to watch.
TV & VIDEOS

