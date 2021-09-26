CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The IUP Panel on vaccines, political decorum and how the legislature will address President Biden’s mandate

By Glen Mills
 5 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Pfizer says its vaccine is safe and effective for kids ages 5-11 and is seeking authorization.

What impact will it have on vaccination rates in Utah? Representative Candice Pierucci, (R) Herriman, and Representative Brian King, (D) Salt Lake City weigh in on that and more as part of this week’s Inside Utah Politics Panel discussion.

