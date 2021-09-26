CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah football player Aaron Lowe killed in SLC shooting

By Dana Greene, Vivian Chow
ABC4
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RCgam_0c8YjX8w00

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – Police have confirmed the victim of a deadly house party shooting in Sugar House is U of U football player Aaron Lowe.

The Salt Lake City Police say the shooting happened early Sunday morning around 12:20 a.m. The shooting left the 21-year-old football player dead and another person, an unidentified female, in critical condition. Officers believe the shooting occurred after uninvited guests were asked to leave the home during the party. Police are still searching for the suspect and are actively investigating the scene.

Aaron Lowe’s death draws parallels from past

Lowe was in his third season of playing with the University of Utah’s football team. Notably, Lowe was the first recipient of the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship, an award created to honor former Utes player Ty Jordan, who lost his life after an accidental shooting in December 2020.

In a tragic connection, Jordan and Lowe were best friends, playing football together back in high school. When Jordan lost his life, Lowe switched his jersey number from No. 2 to No. 22 in honor of Jordan.

Utes Head Coach Kyle Whittingham released the following statement:

“We are devastated to hear about the passing of Aaron Lowe. Our thoughts and prayers are with Aaron’s family and friends, along with the other individual who was harmed in this tragic incident. Aaron was a great teammate, friend, brother and son and was loved by anyone who crossed paths with him. He will be deeply missed.”

University of Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan also released a statement:

“We are devastated by the loss of Aaron Lowe earlier this morning. Aaron was a terrific young man, a leader on our football team, and a rock of resiliency and courage. Our prayers are with Aaron’s family, friends, teammates and all who knew and loved him. We also express our deepest concern for the other individual who has been hospitalized as a result of this tragic incident. We have been in communication with Aaron’s family and we are providing support to them, as well as to the student-athletes, coaches and staff in all of our athletics programs, and our focus will remain on them.”

Lowe was a defensive back who played 11 games on special teams as a freshman in 2019. Last season saw Lower playing in five games, also on special teams. Lowe appeared in each of Utah’s first four games of the current season. He has three tackles, all coming on special teams.

Utes quarterback Cameron Rising responded to the news saying, “Rest in Peace A Lowe. Love you brother.”

University of Utah running back Micah Bernard responded saying, “Rest in Peace Big Bro.”

“Ty made everyone around him better,” Lowe said when Utah announced that he would receive the first Ty Jordan scholarship. “He made me better. My friendship with Ty means a lot because he was always pushing me to be my best. He never let me settle for less. I want to make sure his legacy lives on through me.”

Reaction from Lowe’s Utah current teammates and former Utes players have poured in all day on Twitter.

Utah Jazz player Donovan Mitchell shared his reaction to the news:

Utah Governor Spencer Cox shared his condolences on Twitter:

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown released a statement saying, “I am deeply saddened by the shooting death of Aaron Lowe. This talented young man touched the lives of so many here in Salt Lake City and in Texas. The Salt Lake City Police Department grieves with and offers our condolences to the Lowe family and the University of Utah community. Our condolences also extend to the other person injured in this shooting. I hope for their quick recovery. These investigations are complex. Our detectives have been hard at work trying to identify the suspect or suspects in this case.”

SLCPD first responded to a home in the 2200 block of South Broadmoor Street with reports of gunshots being fired. Police are still currently investigating the shooting that left the star football player dead. Officials believe there were many attendees who witnessed the shooting before fleeing the party and may have video evidence on their phones. Homicide detectives are speaking to witnesses and searching for video evidence that captured the shooting or the moments leading up to it. Police are also asking homeowners in the area who may have surveillance camera footage to contact police, as well.

SLCPD is asking anyone with information to call (801) 799-3000 and reference case number 21-176828.

SLC Police Chief Mike Brown released an updated statement regarding the investigation:

Utes overcome mistakes to beat Washington State, 24-13

Lowe, who was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, was a 3-star recruit out of West Mesquite High School in Texas, where he also ran track. Lowe is survived by his parents, three brothers, and one sister.

ABC4 will continue updating this story as more information becomes available.

New Utes helmets honor life of late running back Ty Jordan

ORIGINAL STORY: Sugar House party shooting leaves one dead, another in critical condition

SUNDAY 9/26/21 8:34 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – One person has been killed and another is in critical condition after a house party shooting in Sugar House.

Salt Lake City Police say the incident happened on Saturday around midnight near the 2200 block of South Broadmoor Street.

Police have not identified the victims at this time, but confirm that one person was discovered dead on the scene and another was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police originally responded to a noise complaint about the party, then later received reports about a fight involving a weapon in the same area. When gunshots were reported, police dispatched backup units to the home in question.

Utah football to welcome fans back to stadium, honor Ty Jordan at spring game

Authorities believe a fight broke out which led to shots being fired, although the suspect is still unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made and police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call (801) 799-3000.

ABC4 will update this story when more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

