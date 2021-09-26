Broward School Officials Go Looking For Unenrolled Students

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – More than six weeks into the Fort Worth ISD school year, one parent says her children have only attended approximately two weeks in person. Grace Atherton said the current quarantine response protocols are not working for her 2nd and 5th graders. “They went week one and then they were quarantined,” she said. “They were able to go back to school and were in school for four days and then they were quarantined for the second time. They went back for four more days I believe, might have been five, and they were quarantined for the third time.” According to...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO