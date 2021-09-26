CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Broward County, FL

Broward School Officials Go Looking For Unenrolled Students

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMARAC (CBSMiami) "“ Thousands of Broward County students still haven’t enrolled for the 2021-22 school year. To help those children get back in the classroom, district officials went door knocking. The hundreds of Broward county school district personnel and teacher union officials went door to door looking for students who...

miami.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The 74

COVID in Texas: Schools See More Cases in 2 Months Than Entire Last School Year

Students in Texas public schools are facing another year upturned by COVID-19 as the highly contagious delta variant spreads, mask mandates are inconsistent and children under 12 cannot yet be vaccinated against the virus. Two months into this school year, the number of reported coronavirus cases among students has surpassed the total from the entire […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Tamarac, FL
Government
County
Broward County, FL
City
Tamarac, FL
Tamarac, FL
Education
Broward County, FL
Government
Broward County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Government
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Health Department Recommends Shortening Quarantine Time For Fully Vaccinated Students And School Staff

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Health Department on Thursday said it is recommending fully vaccinated students and school staff who are asymptomatic will not have to quarantine after a close contact, in accordance with new CDC guidelines. Under the suggested protocols, fully vaccinated close contacts should get tested three to five days after being exposed to COVID-19, the agency said. But students and staff without symptoms can continue to attend school in-person and participate in other activities. Close contacts will have to properly wear a mask in the classroom and should continue to do so in all indoor public...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS New York

Paterson Public Schools Announce Plan To Improve Meal Quality In Response To Viral Photos

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Paterson Public Schools have announced a plan to improve the nutrition and quality of meals provided to students. Parents have posted pictures on social media of what students are being served. The complaints have been pouring in since the new school year began. Photos show lunches being served at Paterson Public Schools. (Credit: Darnell Medley-Stokes) The superintendent says the district will hold three meetings with food service administrators and provide training to cafeteria workers. READ MORE:Photos Of Lunches Served At Paterson Schools Show Mystery Meats, Puny Portions “I’m also requiring our food service department to ensure that every student is provided a complete meal. That means they have a protein, a bread, a fruit, a vegetable and milk to make sure every student’s nutritional needs are met,” Superintendent Eileen Shafer said. The Board of Education has also ordered the district to conduct an assessment of its food services program and report the findings.
PATERSON, NJ
CBS Chicago

CPS, Chicago’s Top Doctor Insist District’s COVID-19 Protocols ‘Are Working’ To Protect Students And Teachers

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s top doctor and Chicago Public Schools leaders on Thursday sought to reassure parents they are doing all they can to keep students and staff safe from COVID-19 while in school. “I want to reassure you that the procedures/protocols CPS has put in place are working,” Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said at a City Hall press conference. “I feel very strongly for how worried people are right now.” Arwady and CPS said they are strengthening their response to COVID-19, outlining new safety measures on Thursday. The Chicago Teachers Union and some CPS parents have said schools are...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unenrolled#Back To Us#Cbsmiami#Broward Teachers Union#Covid
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Biden Sends Federal Funds to Broward Schools After Governor Cuts Funding

President Joe Biden’s administration made good on a promise to support school boards, including Broward, that are facing financial consequences over mask mandates. The U.S. Department of Education sent over $420,000 in federal funds to Broward School District, one of the two counties in the state that had their funding cut by the Governor because of their mask rules. The money will be used to cover the salaries of the Superintendent and board members, who had their pay cut by the state.
EDUCATION
WSVN-TV

Local school officials warn students against taking part in TikTok challenges

MIAMI (WSVN) - A troubling social media trend has prompted South Florida school officials to issue words of warning. Students have taken part in a TikTok challenge during September that involves the trashing and vandalizing of school bathrooms. In addition, videos posted to the popular app encourage students to slap...
MIAMI, FL
PIX11

Bronx charter school going beyond to protect students, staff amid pandemic

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — The city’s recent implementation of a vaccine mandate for teachers finally pushed high school economics and government teacher Zinnia Torres to get the shot. Torres, who returned to her classroom for this school year after 18 months of remote learning, told PIX11 she held out initially because she was confused by […]
BRONX, NY
CBS DFW

Mom Says Fort Worth ISD COVID-19 Policies Keeping Her Children At Home More Than At School

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – More than six weeks into the Fort Worth ISD school year, one parent says her children have only attended approximately two weeks in person. Grace Atherton said the current quarantine response protocols are not working for her 2nd and 5th graders. “They went week one and then they were quarantined,” she said. “They were able to go back to school and were in school for four days and then they were quarantined for the second time. They went back for four more days I believe, might have been five, and they were quarantined for the third time.” According to...
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NBC Miami

Broward Schools Gets Infusion of Federal Cash

Federal Government Reimburses Broward Schools for Mask Vote. The federal government is following through on its assurance to reimburse school districts who are penalized by their states for using CDC-recommended protocols for fighting the spread of COVID-19, such as mandatory mask mandates. The Broward County school district sees it as...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cbslocal.com

Broward Schools Receive $420,957 Grant To Help Offset State COVID Penalties

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The U.S. Department of Education has awarded a grant of $420,957 to Broward County Public Schools. The grant is meant to reimburse school districts that were financially penalized for implementing strategies to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools, such as requiring masks. On July 28, 2021,...
MIAMI, FL
wuwf.org

Feds Cover Broward School Board Salaries

The U.S. Department of Education announced Tuesday that it is awarding more than $420,000 to the Broward County School Board to cover state financial penalties targeting school board members’ salaries. The grant is intended to pay for the salaries of eight Broward board members who voted for a student mask...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Broward Schools Gets $420,000 in Federal Funds for Virus Mask Vote

DeSantis' School Mask Ban Back in Effect; Miami-Dade, Broward Still Require Them. Broward County Public Schools has received more than $420,000 from President Joe Biden's administration to make up for state pay cuts imposed over a board's vote for a student anti-coronavirus mask mandate. Officials said in a news release...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Feds give Broward schools more than $400K for defying Gov. DeSantis

The district is Florida's second to receive the federal funds. For Broward County School Board members who voted to require students to wear masks in defiance of gubernatorial order, the federal government has restored what Gov. Ron DeSantis has taken away — and then some. Broward County Public Schools received...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Biden gives Broward schools $421,000 to offset mask mandate penalties

The Biden administration has awarded the Broward school district $420,957 to replace state cuts over its decision to maintain a mask mandate in schools. The funding is part of the Support America’s Families and Educators, or SAFE, grant, created in early September to assist school districts that were penalized by their state government after they imposed stricter COVID-19 procedures than ...
TAMARAC, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy