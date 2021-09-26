CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

DHHR COVID-Response Update

By WV Daily News
Hinton News
Hinton News
 5 days ago

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 22, 2021, there are currently 15,280 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 26 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 3,467 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old male from Wood County, an 87-year old male from Cabell County, a 93-year old female from Jefferson County, a 43-year old male from Roane County, a 64-year old male from McDowell County, a 76-year old male from Wyoming County, a 61-year old male from Nicholas County, an 83-year old male from Monongalia County, a 58-year old male from Mingo County, a 66-year old male from Wirt County, a 78-year old female from Cabell County, an 82-year old male from Pleasants County, a 59-year old male from Wood County, a 75-year old female from Mingo County, a 74-year old male from Monongalia County, a 98-year old female from Morgan County, a 75-year old female from Cabell County, a 78-year old female from McDowell County, an 84-year old male from Raleigh County, a 74-year old male from McDowell County, a 57-year old female from Wirt County, a 47-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 58-year old female from Hardy County, a 74-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 69-year old female from Berkeley County, and an 81-year old female from Pocahontas County.

“Each life lost to this disease is a tragedy, and we send our thoughts and sympathies to the families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “All West Virginians are encouraged to utilize the free testing and schedule a free COVID-19 vaccine.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (105), Berkeley (638), Boone (199), Braxton (194), Brooke (135), Cabell (987), Calhoun (70), Clay (70), Doddridge (55), Fayette (338), Gilmer (40), Grant (179), Greenbrier (268), Hampshire (203), Hancock (225), Hardy (160), Harrison (798), Jackson (229), Jefferson (354), Kanawha (1,095), Lewis (173), Lincoln (152), Logan (375), Marion (519), Marshall (303), Mason (189), McDowell (226), Mercer (617), Mineral (334), Mingo (326), Monongalia (399), Monroe (124), Morgan (116), Nicholas (241), Ohio (292), Pendleton (56), Pleasants (78), Pocahontas (41), Preston (347), Putnam (569), Raleigh (616), Randolph (219), Ritchie (132), Roane (101), Summers (107), Taylor (148), Tucker (58), Tyler (105), Upshur (268), Wayne (413), Webster (79), Wetzel (161), Wirt (50), Wood (734), Wyoming (270). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

The post DHHR COVID-Response Update appeared first on The Hinton News .

Comments / 0

