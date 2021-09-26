CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

The Back Pew: September 22

By Sen. Stephen Baldwin
Hinton News
Hinton News
 5 days ago

Hello, folks!

There is no offseason in public service. Below are several major issues before our region which I wanted to provide an update about.

SUDDENLINK One of the complaints I receive regularly from folks involves Suddenlink’s customer service–can’t get through to an actual person, can’t understand the people you do finally get, schedule an appointment but no one comes, waiting on hold for long time periods. Last week, their new Vice President came to my office in Charleston to talk about all these issues our people face. He pledged to begin a new training program for their customer service employees, increase the capacity of technicians, and to join an upcoming Broadband Council meeting with us to discuss how to do better in the future. We’ve talked the talk with these major media companies for long enough; it’s time to walk the walk.

BROADBAND Speaking of which…let’s talk about broadband. Politicians have been promising better internet for years now, but it never comes. Earlier this year, I decided I’d had enough of all the talk and would dive into the issue fully. Federal funds will help, state legislation will help, but in the end local communities will be the ones to solve this problem. A number of communities organized their efforts around Broadband Councils, and we are about to see the dividends with project and grant announcements upcoming.

REDISTRICTING In October, the legislature is expected to vote on a redistricting plan as required by the constitution every ten years following a census. It will contain new Senate districts, new House districts, and new Congressional districts. This will all likely cause confusion come the 2022 elections, so pay attention as this unfolds.

FOSTER CHILDREN A new report by Mountain State Spotlight raises serious concerns about the plight of the 10,500 children in West Virginia who spend time in foster care on an annual basis. (That’s up 71% since 2010.) There aren’t enough homes or resources for foster kids across the state, resulting in hundreds being sent to out-of-state group homes. Not only is that costly (upwards of $300/day per child as compared to $30/day for a foster child placed in the home of a family member), but it leaves kids across the country without a support system and without anyone checking on them. Several of the facilities where WV sends foster kids have been accused of heinous behaviors. Our children don’t need more institutionalization; our children need families. It’s a complex problem related to our substance use issues, poverty, and more, and the bottom line is that enough is enough. Our most vulnerable children need to be a priority, not just another statistic.

SPECIAL SESSION A contingent of folks across the state is pushing for a special session of the legislature to ban private businesses from implementing measures to stop the spread of COVID. I strongly oppose that effort for two reasons. One, we are in the height of the pandemic with high transmission rates, full hospitals, and people dying. This is not the time to ban ways to stop COVID. Two, private business is private. If a private business wants to require vaccines or masks for the good of their business, they have that right.

FLOOD COMMITTEE At a meeting of the Flood Committee last week, the Department of Commerce responded to my inquiry about the “Clearance & Demolition Program” with an extensive presentation. It boils down to this: Over 200 flooded structures which were slated for demolition as early as 2018 have yet to be demolished. The $5 million program has only managed to demolish 43 structures in three years. Commerce now says they’re out of money. Local citizens received denial letters this year after being initially accepted into the program. I demanded that Commerce find a way to do right by everyone affected, and I will stay on them until they do.

That’s the view from the back pew, where it is my privilege to serve you.

Senator Stephen Baldwin is the Minority Leader and a local pastor. Reach him at 304-357-7959 or stephen.baldwin@wvsenate.gov. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram @BaldwinForWV.

The post The Back Pew: September 22 appeared first on The Hinton News .

Comments / 0

Related
southarkansassun.com

Two Payments of $1,400 Stimulus Checks are on Their Way, Americans Receive an Average of $6,600 Stimulus Checks

Legislators want to raise enough money from business taxes to fund the $1,400 stimulus payments, so two more stimulus checks may be on the way. In a recently published article in WBEX News, Democrats are about to support not one, but two more $1,400 checks in the near future, if they so choose. Following a recent vote in the House of Representatives to approve a $3.5 trillion budget plan, the party in charge of both Congress and the White House is now ready to move on to a social spending program.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pew#Legislature#Foster Children#Suddenlink#Broadband Councils#Senate#House#Mountain State Spotlight
The Independent

Texas prompts outrage by saying abortion ban ‘stimulates’ interstate commerce

In its latest defense of its stringent new anti-abortion law, Texas says the travel of desperate women seeking abortions in other states is “stimulating” interstate commerce.The argument, which infuriated women’s rights groups, came up in a court filing by Texas’ top legal officials as they fend off a lawsuit from the US government. The Department of Justice is currently suing to stop the enforcement of Senate Bill 8, Texas’ near-total ban on abortions, and has cited its impact on interstate commerce as one reason to block it.In a legal brief filed on Wednesday, Texas said that argument doesn’t apply.“In...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Harvard doctors protest outside Moderna CEO’s home

More than a dozen doctors from Harvard Medical School held a protest outside the home of Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel, urging the company to share its Covid-19 vaccine technology with the rest of the world.The doctors gathered on Wednesday afternoon at the home in Beacon Hill in Boston, Massachusetts in front of a pile of fake human bones. The doctors also criticised President Joe Biden and his administration for not forcing the company to share its technology with other companies on a global scale. They also slammed what they argued was the inadequate size of US commitments to send...
PROTESTS
103.7 The Peak

The State’s Minimum Wage Is Getting A Sweet Raise On Jan. 1

In some ways, it seems utterly tone-deaf. It's true, come January 1st, Maine's minimum wage will increase from $12.15 per hour to $12.75 per hour. But let's face it, due to all the insane pandemic issues, most Maine businesses have been forced to start paying a lot more money than that to attract workers. Even fast food places are seeing starting average pay right now of $14.
POLITICS
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did The Cyber Ninjas Audit Report Say The 2020 Election Should Not Be Certified?

A viral Instagram post claims the Cyber Ninjas audit report said the 2020 presidential election should not be certified. The “executive summary” document appears to have been fabricated, as drafts obtained by local media outlets and the final copy submitted to the state Senate do not contain a recommendation that the election should not be certified. Cyber Ninjas, the firm contracted for the audit, said in a press release it was fake.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
yourmoney.com

Parents urged to act now to avoid child benefit tax bill

Child benefit is paid to the parents and guardians of children up to age 16, and children aged 16 to 19, if they stay in approved full-time education or training. It is £21.15 a week for the eldest child and £14 a week for each younger child. The ‘high income...
INCOME TAX
CBS Minnesota

Republicans Propose $1,200 Bonus Payments To Frontline Workers; Critics Says The Plan Overlooks Those Deemed Essential

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Republican lawmakers say that pandemic bonus pay should go to workers whom they say were most at risk. The Minnesota Legislature set aside $250 million to say thanks to frontline workers. On Thursday, Republican members of the Frontline Worker Pay Work Group said that the money should be split among health care workers and first responders. Nurses, prison guards and hospice workers would be among those eligible for $1,200 in bonus pay. “This bonus shows our gratitude to those critical care workers who put themselves most at risk to keep the rest of us safe...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Boston

Anti-Vaccine Protesters Force Postponement Of NH Executive Council Meeting

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire executive council meeting was interrupted Wednesday morning by anti-vaccine protesters, causing the session to be postponed as lawmakers said they feared for their lives. State employees had to be escorted out of the building and to their cars as protestors took over the meeting. Lawmakers were set to vote on Department of Health and Human Services contracts to promote the COVID-19 vaccine and increase the state’s vaccination rate. But before the discussion could begin, protesters were yelling and being disruptive, with more outside trying to get in. It forced council members to leave the meeting. New Hampshire State Rep. Matt Wilhelm said the protesters shouted “we know where you live.” “NH’s democracy was hijacked today by extremists,” Wilhelm said. Gov. Chris Sununu called the incident “unacceptable.” “I will not put members of the Executive Council or State Agencies in harm’s way,” Sununu said in a statement. “State Police had to escort state employees to their cars after unacceptable, unruly behavior. This meeting is being postponed until our state employees can go before the Council in a safe and orderly manner. The items on today’s agenda will be brought up at a later date.”
PROTESTS
knowtechie.com

The WSJ investigation into Facebook could finally land Mark Zuckerberg in some deep trouble

The Wall Street Journal recently revealed that Facebook treats users’ posts differently depending on their wealth, privilege and status. That and other findings based on internal Facebook documents may be troubling enough, but the social network’s bigger problem could be the Securities and Exchange Commission. The documents suggest Facebook presented...
INTERNET
buzzfeednews.com

Hacked Oath Keepers Records Show Active Members Of Law Enforcement And The Military Tried To Join The Group After Jan. 6

In the days after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, the Oath Keepers gained notoriety almost overnight as a symbol of right-wing extremism in America. Images of members in battle armor pushing their way into the Capitol went viral, clips of the group’s leader challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election surfaced, and within weeks FBI agents began arresting members of the Oath Keepers as part of the largest and arguably most important conspiracy case to come out of the insurgency.
MILITARY
Washingtonian.com

A Growing Number of Judges Are Questioning If Capitol Rioters Are Being Properly Punished

Dawn Bancroft pleaded guilty on Tuesday, September 28 for a misdemeanor charge, after the 59-year-old Pennsylvanian made a video leaving the Capitol amidst the January 6 riots saying she wanted to “shoot [Nancy Pelosi] in the friggin’ brain.” Some, including a senior District Judge, question why Bancroft wasn’t charged with a felony for threatening a government official.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Hinton News

Hinton News

Hinton, WV
213
Followers
176
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Hinton West Virginia and surrounding communities in Summers and Greenbrier Counties.

 http://hintonnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy