Fregola With Lamb Ragù

This sauce will make your entire dwelling smell really good. So good that you’ll find yourself wandering into the kitchen just to sneak a taste as the sauce cooks (try to be patient!). Made with fragrant Diaspora Co. Kashmiri Saffron, this ragu is inspired by classic Italian bolognese. The base starts out with onions, carrots, and fennel instead of celery, all cooked until soft and just starting to caramelize. Instead of the usual mix of pork and beef, we’re using chicken here, which allows the flavor of the saffron to shine. The chicken and vegetables are layered with white wine, chicken stock, and milk. After a few hours of low ‘n’ slow cooking, the milk imbues the ground chicken with a silky, luscious, melt-in-your-mouth texture that perfectly clings to every twirl of pasta. Don’t skip the parsley and lemon zest sprinkle at the end—it brings freshness and a little sharpness that cuts through the richness of the sauce. Pro tip: Spend the extra time chopping the vegetables and make a double batch. Your future self will thank you when you find half of the sauce in the freezer later. —Asha Loupy.

RECIPES ・ 3 DAYS AGO