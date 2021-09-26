Kristan Kelly's perspective fits Fairbanks

To the editor: I plan to vote for Kristan Kelly on Oct. 5. I have served on the assembly for just under seven years and in that time discerned some things about the characteristics and qualities I admire in others who serve. The best assembly members are ones who not only listen but also seek to understand and empathize with people who have other perspectives, even if they don’t agree with them at first (or even in the end). Common ground and compromise are often achievable. Effective assembly members do their research and make decisions based on facts, not dogma or politics, for the greater community good. I believe Kristan has those qualities and characteristics.