It was another successful weekend for the Dodgers who traveled to Cincinnati and took two out of three from the Reds, improving their record in series this season to 32-12-4. After dropping the first game of the three game set, Dave Roberts shook up LA’s batting order by moving Corey Seager back to the two hole and moving Max Muncy to the cleanup spot. The lineup tweak helped the Boys in Blue average 6.5 runs per game in the final two contests of the series. We discuss why this shakeup was long overdue and why it’s going to lead to a more consistent offense moving forward.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO